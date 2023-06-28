Incredible Samsung 65-inch OLED TV is $300 off ahead of Prime Day — lowest price ever

The best OLED TVs continue to be some of the most coveted and most expensive on the market. Luckily, we’re already seeing big reductions on some of our favorite models in Amazon’s early 4th July TV sales .

The Samsung 65” S95C OLED TV is $2,997 at Amazon right now. This is $300 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for the TV in this size. Best Buy also has the S95C for $2999.

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,997 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel. Check other retailers: $2,999 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S95C is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. It’s a powerhouse of a TV that does almost everything exceptionally well.

When we tested this TV in our Samsung S95C OLED review, it produced some very impressive results. It delivered an incredible peak brightness of 1,370 nits, covered 141.5% of the Rec 709 color gamut and achieved a Delta-E score of 1.4. Fast motion, details and colors looked beautiful on this TV, with minimal blooming. Plus, the S95C benefits from great viewing angles and powerful 4K upscaling.

This is also an incredible gaming TV. The S95C has all the gaming features we look for — FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM, and HDMI 2.1 support. We measured an incredibly low lag time of just 9.2ms. Plus, if you want to use this TV as a monitor, the refresh rate can reach up to 144Hz for PC gaming.

The S95C also deserves a nod for its incredibly sleek design. Samsung’s One Connect box keeps the TV super-slim and makes for easier cable management.

The downside to this TV is that its audio is just OK. This is a problem that can easily be fixed by adding one of the best soundbars — especially due to the Q-Symphony feature, that uses the soundbar in tandem with the TV’s speakers for even better sound.