I'm a deals writer — here's 5 great laptop deals I recommend this week

Laptop deals are available everywhere, but I make it my business to sort the best from the rest. As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, I've searched the web to find the best laptop deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and more available this week.

The best deal of the bunch has to be the MacBook Air 13-inch for $899 at Best Buy. It's our choice for the best laptop on the market, and it's incredibly good value at $200 off its original price.

If you're looking for something more affordable, a great choice would be the Acer Aspire 5 for $299 at Amazon. This laptop performs very well for everyday work and has good battery life, hence why we named it the best budget laptop you can get right now.

Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

We rank the Acer Aspire 5 is the best budget laptop we've tested. In our review, we appreciated its fast performance and productivity-friendly design. This laptop comes configured with a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

Check other retailers: sold out @ Amazon

HP Omen 16" Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy

This HP Omen 16 laptop has been reduced by $700 at Best Buy, dropping it down to just $999. It features a 16.1-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, bordered by ultra-thin bezels. Underneath the silver casing, you'll find an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get right now.