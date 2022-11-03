I wish I had waited for this $39 Ring Video Doorbell early Black Friday deal

We are still a few weeks away from Black Friday but there are already plenty of Black Friday deals to choose from. However, one deal that has popped up on Amazon really hits home for me, because I just missed it by a whisker.

For a limited time the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is on sale for just $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $25 off its full price of $64 and is the lowest price yet. The deal is for the model without the chime, though; you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime if you want to hear the familiar ding-dong in your home.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired (without chime): $64 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring’s cheapest video doorbell has dropped to an all time low price of $39. It is wired, features a 1080p camera and two-way talking. We would recommend buying the chime bundle if you want to hear a traditional doorbell ring, which is also on sale for $59 (opens in new tab).

We have tested dozens of the best video doorbells and while there are some options under $100, not all of them are great. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is one of the better choices and can be easily set up, offers clear 1080p video and two-way talking.

I just purchased this with the chime and although I missed the all-time low price, it works really well with high speed internet and I have been pretty happy with the features it brings. The Ring Doorbell also connects to Alexa and my Amazon Echo Dot never misses the mark in announcing when someone is at the door.

In our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review, we really liked its compact design, good video quality, and the comprehensive Ring app that it connects to. The only drawback is that you will likely want to get the bundle with the chime because unfortunately it doesn’t work with traditional doorbell chimes.

Luckily, the Ring Video Doorbell with Chime is also on sale for $59 (opens in new tab), which is $30 off. I have seen the bundle on sale for the first time ever (it's usually not on sale during the holidays).

You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings, which also adds to the overall cost. But even then, the Ring Video Doorbell live is one of the best budget video doorbells around, which makes this a compelling deal.