Hurry! We’ve just spotted one of the cheapest PS5 SSD deals ever

Adding a PS5 SSD to your console allows you to store even more of the best PS5 games and make the headache of being forced to free up hard drive space for new releases a thing of the past. However, SSDs that are compatible with the PS5 are usually fairly pricey, but this Amazon deal makes that much less of an issue.

Right now, you can get a Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD w/ heatsink for $139 on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a significant saving of $90, bringing the popular internal drive well down from its eyewatering full retail price of $229. This is also the lowest price yet for a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD, and one of the cheapest PS5 SSD deals we’ve seen to date.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use straight out of the box.

If you’re looking to upgrade your PS5 storage space then the Samsung 980 Pro SSD is definitely worth considering. For starters, it hits all of Sony’s required benchmarks (opens in new tab) and has been certified by Samsung as fully compatible with the next-gen console. And it's also one of the most popular models out there with more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon.

We’ve added an SSD to a PS5 console ourselves and can confirm the process is extremely straightforward. In fact, it should take you less than five minutes from beginning to end. Sony does advise that any SSD you slot into the console’s storage expansion bay has an attached heatsink for effective cooling. But don’t worry this Samsung 980 Pro SSD model comes with a preinstalled heatsink so it’s ready to go straight out of the box.

One of the best things about upgrading your PS5 internal storage is that adding a new SSD doesn’t replace the console’s stock drive. Instead, you get the extra storage space in addition to the 825GB that comes as standard with the PS5. This means you’ll have no trouble storing dozens of games, even titles that require massive amounts of storage space such as Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection or Horizon Forbidden West.

If you take your PS5 gaming seriously then you’ll definitely want to snap up this PS5 SSD deal. The file size of new releases is only going to get bigger and the last thing you want to do to be doing when God of War Ragnarok or Hogwarts Legacy launch this holiday is having to delay playing so you can make room to install them on your console. Score this SSD deal and you’ll have plenty of extra space on your console for the busy gaming months ahead.