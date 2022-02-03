Hurry! The iPad Air just crashed to $499

Last week, we saw the iPad Air drop to $539 on Amazon — but now, Best Buy has stepped in with an even better deal on one of the best tablets.

Right now you can grab an iPad Air for just $499 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet in 2022, making it one of the best iPad deals we've seen in a long time.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. Want more storage? Opt for the 256GB model for $649.

We don't expect this deal to stick around for long, so act fast if you don't want to miss it. If Best Buy sells out, Amazon has the 256GB iPad Air for $649 — matching the discount Best Buy offers.

The iPad Air is one of our picks for the best tablets on the market, and is a good medium between the standard iPad and the iPad Pro. In our iPad Air 2020 review, we found it to be the best iPad for most people — you'll get a fast, powerful iPad with a beautiful design. Although you'll be sacrificing the bright screen and longer battery life of the iPad Pro, you'll save about $300 if you don't mind losing these features, and many users might not notice the difference.

It's a worthy upgrade from the standard iPad, too. The iPad Air supports both the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, meaning it's good for creatives and could work as a replacement for a laptop. It's also smaller and lighter without losing much screen real estate. Weighing just 1 pound, the iPad Air is extremely portable.

If you're not sure this is your perfect tablet, check out our iPad deals page to help make your decision.