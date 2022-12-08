Hurry! Save $450 off this top gaming laptop

As the holidays approach lots of us are still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts and if you're shopping for a new laptop, Best Buy currently has a deal going that knocks nearly $500 off the price of one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

Until Thursday, December 9th a new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is just $1,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a solid $450 discount off the usual $1,699 asking price of this model of Zephyrus, a 14-inch Windows 11 gaming laptop that offers great performance and battery life in an elegant alabaster chassis.

This all-AMD model of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with Windows 11 and sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This is a great deal, but act fast - it ends 12/9!

We called this one of the best gaming laptops yet in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review because it's powerful enough to run most games well on the 1080p display, yet lasts long enough on battery (especially when you're not gaming) and looks good enough on a desk that you can carry it to school or the office.

The good looks don't stop when you open the lid, either. The 14-inch 1080p display looks vivid and this model offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which is important to have when playing games at high framerates. You'll be able to do a decent bit of that too thanks to the power under the hood, provided by an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Another thing we love about this laptop is the battery life. In our testing, the Zephyrus G14 lasted 10 hours and 14 minutes surfing the web via Wi-Fi with the screen set to 150 nits' brightness, which is quite good for a gaming laptop. While it still can't last more than a few hours while gaming unplugged, if you keep the fireworks to a minimum the Zephyrus G14 is decent for taking notes in class too.

If this sounds like the laptop for you, remember to act fast—this deal ends Thursday December 9th!