Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S22 is $200 off for Prime Day right now

The best Prime Day phone deal is right here folks. While there's plenty of competition for Prime Day deals, it's hard to beat a flagship phone for such a cheap price, especially when it's from Samsung.

Right now Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $599 (opens in new tab), which is $200 off the regular retail price of $799. For those scoring at home, that's also $200 less than the iPhone 13, making this a fantastic sale.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It doesn't get better than this for flagship phone deals on Prime Day. The Galaxy S22 packs a great 50MP camera with 8K video recording, improved night photography and a bright and colorful 6.1-inch 120Hz display that's big enough while still being easy to use with one hand. Save $200 right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has everything you need from one of the best Android phones. In our Galaxy S22 review, we liked its bright and colorful 6.1-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The improved low-light photos from the 50MP camera is another plus. Plus, unlike the iPhone 13, you get a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom in addition to wide and ultra-wide lenses.

This flagship phone offers plenty of performance, too, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM. You should have no problem multitasking and playing the latest games. The 5G performance is strong as well.

Other highlights of the Galaxy S22 include four years of Android software updates and five years of security support, and a more responsive in-display fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking. And it's all wrapped up in a fairly sleek glass and aluminum design.

The only thing that doesn't wow is the battery life, as the S22 lasted just under 8 hours in our testing. But the included 25W charger can get you to 60% in about 30 minutes.

Be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best sales on TVs, appliances, headphones and more.