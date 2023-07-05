Hurry! New 15-inch MacBook Air is $100 off before Prime Day

The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is the latest Apple laptop to hit the market. It’s already one of the best MacBooks and best laptops due to its svelte design, powerful performance and overall usability. Its starting price of $1,299 is reasonable for what you get, but you can now buy this excellent notebook for even less.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 15-inch MacBook Air for $1,199. $100 savings might not seem like much, but considering how new this laptop is, it’s great to see it get a discount this soon. We’re not sure how long this deal will last so it’s best to take advantage of it while it’s live — especially if you’re looking to replace an older Intel-powered MacBook. It's one of the best early Prime Day deals around.

The entry-level MacBook Air 15-inch features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It also packs an Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Like the 13-inch MacBook Air M2, this 15-inch laptop has four available colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray.

As I said in my review, this laptop isn’t as powerful as the MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 or MacBook Pro 16-inch 2023. However, it packs enough power for most people — even outclassing some of the best Windows laptops. It’s also one of the lightest and thinnest laptops out there, which earns its "Air" moniker. The MacBook Air 15-inch also has exceptional battery life — which is a hallmark of Apple silicon.

The only real downside is that this configuration of the MacBook Air 15-inch has an SSD problem. Like last year’s 13-inch MacBook Air, the entry-level 15-inch Air’s SSD has a single NAND chipset, which makes its read/write speeds slower than those of higher-end models with storage from 512GB and up. This isn’t a complete deal breaker but it’s something to keep in mind when purchasing this laptop.

SSD issues aside, the MacBook Air 15-inch offers a near-perfect mix of performance, display quality, portability and battery life. If you’re in the market for a new MacBook, this is a deal I wholeheartedly recommend.