Hurry! Apple Watch 7 hits lowest price ever during Amazon Black Friday deals

If you've been waiting for Apple Watch Black Friday deals on the new Apple Watch 7, we have good news. The latest version of Apple's smartwatch just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon. You heard us right — you can finally buy the Apple Watch 7 for less than full price.

Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 on sale on for $379. The 41mm model with GPS normally costs $399, so you'll save $20 thanks to Black Friday deals. Though the savings aren't much, this is about as low a price as we expect the Apple Watch 7 to reach this holiday season. But you'll want to hurry, since Apple Watch 7 stock has been limited since it debuted last month.

In multiple colors, the Apple Watch 7 is $20 off at Amazon. This is the best deal we believe we'll see on this smartwatch during Black Friday deals season.

If you've been wondering whether you should buy the Apple Watch 6 or Apple Watch 7 with Black Friday deals, this could be the time to invest. Current Apple Watch 6 deals drop the price around $50 as retailers look to clear stock. For $30 more, you get a newer version of the best smartwatch around.

Apple's new smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen and faster charging. Thanks to an always-on display, plenty of health features and seamless integration with other Apple devices, the Apple Watch 7 sets the example of what a smartwatch should be. It should keep you connected, help you monitor your health, and extend your smartphone to the convenience of your wrist.

With watchOS 8, the Apple Watch 7 can do plenty without your smartphone, too. It can be used to control your HomeKit devices and work as a virtual key for your hotel room or car. Although this deal applies to the GPS-version, upgrading to LTE connectivity could further free your Apple Watch, letting you take calls and send messages when your iPhone isn't nearby.

We're tracking the best Black Friday smartwatch deals as they arrive. So if further savings come to the Apple Watch 7, we'll be the first to let you know.