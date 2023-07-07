Hurry! Amazon just slashed $500 off the LG 65-inch C3 OLED

Prime Day is nearly here, but you don't need to wait until the big day itself — some of the best OLED TVs are already seeing huge reductions across multiple retailers.

The LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is $2,095 at Amazon right now. This is $500 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy offers the same price.

The LG C3 OLED is the mid-tier option in LG's 2023 OLED TV lineup. It's cheaper than competitors like the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED, but still offers incredible performance.

When we tested the TV out in our LG C3 OLED review, this set delivered incredible picture quality, awesome colors and stunning brightness. We measured a peak brightness of 820 nits, a Delta-E score of 1.3908 and 98.98% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut. These aren't the best results you can get from an OLED TV nowadays, but considering the LG C3 OLED's price, these numbers are impressive.

The LG C3 OLED is also a great gaming TV. It's kitted out with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium and has Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. Plus, LG's awesome Game Optimizer menu now includes a Boost function that improves the TV's latency. The LG C3 OLED had a lag time of 12.9ms with the Boost function turned off, but with it activated the lag time dropped to 9.1ms. That's one of the best results we've ever seen from any TV.

The LG C3 OLED's audio capabilities are pretty good, but not the best out there. It sounds fine for TV and movies, but audiophiles will probably want to add one of the best soundbars. Especially since this TV uses Wow Orchestra, a feature that pairs the soundbar with the TV's built-in speakers for even stronger sound.

The LG C3 OLED is a seriously awesome TV, and now's a great time to pick one up thanks to this $500 discount. For more options, check out our Prime Day TV deals coverage.