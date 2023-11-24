The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal is this Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 for $400 off

Alienware makes incredible gaming laptops, but these products often cost a premium. But now that Black Friday deals are in full swing, you can save hundreds on one of Alienware’s most powerful gaming laptops.

Currently, the Alienware m16 with RTX 4090 costs $2,599 on Dell’s website. Though that asking price is $100 more than an entry-level MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 Pro, it’s $400 less than this configuration’s normal $2,999 asking price. Given the Alienware m16’s impressive specs, it’s well worth the asking price if you want to play the best PC games at max settings. This is undoubtedly one of the best gaming laptops out there.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4090): was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Dell

This Alienware m16 includes an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While still pricey, this premium gaming laptop is worth every cent given its powerful specs and overall sleek design. This is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

This Alienware m16 packs everything you’d want in a gaming laptop. It has a 16-inch display 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The screen size and resolution should help you see every detail in the games you play, while the high refresh rate and relatively low response time should offer excellent performance.

Speaking about performance, this model features an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The RTX 4090 in this machine is one of the most powerful mobile GPUs Nvidia has ever released — containing technologies like DLSS 3 and ray tracing. 16GB of RAM is the bare minimum I’d recommend on a gaming PC, but it shouldn’t negatively impact performance.

The Alienware m16 can be seen as a smaller version of the monstrous Alienware m18. While I’m a big fan (no pun intended) of the 18-inch laptop, its 16-inch counterpart hits the sweet spot between performance and portability. After all, its larger sibling isn’t truly meant to leave your home. For hardcore gaming enthusiasts like me, the Alienware m16 is an ideal machine — especially at this nice discount.

