HP Presidents' Day sales 2022 — get up to 70% off sitewide

Presidents Day laptop sales are hot right now. From entry-level gaming rigs to powerful workhorses, we're rounding up the best HP Presidents Day sales you can get today.

For a limited time, you can save up to 70% off select HP products at HP's online store. Whether you’re looking for laptops, desktops, accessories or even printers, HP has you covered. Make sure to check out the whole HP sale — and below, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite deals.

HP Chromebook: was $329 now $249 @ HP

This Chromebook is one of the least-expensive machines in the HP Presidents Day sale. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3050 Ti: was $1,099 now $929 @ HP

Perfect for casual gamers, this Pavilion laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU. It's currently $170 off as part of the HP Presidents Day sale.

HP ZBook Studio G8 4K Laptop: was $5,563 now $2,499 @ HP

This 15.6-inch 4K laptop packs a serious punch. For $2,499, you get a 15.6-inch 4K display, 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You'll be able to work, game, and create to your heart's content on this device.

HP Envy 13t: was $939 now $929 @ HP

The HP Envy 13t is as close to a MacBook Air killer as you'll get. The svelte machine features a 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. HP also claims it'll last for 12+ hours on a single charge, which makes this a great machine for college students or office work.

HP OMEN (16.1"): was $1,099 now $849 @ HP

This HP Omen gaming laptop offers a 16.1-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It stays cool during gameplay thanks to its Tempest cooling system, and even charges quickly (reaching 50% charge in around 30 minutes.)

McAfee LiveSafe: was $89 now $26 @ HP

McAfee LiveSafe gets you award-winning antivirus protection, plus bonus helpful features like firewall security and file encryption as well as free customer support. What’s even better? You can use one LiveSafe subscription on all your devices. You can purchase up to three years of the service for a discount of 70% off.