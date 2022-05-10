Home Depot Memorial Day sales 2022 — best early deals right now

Mark your calendars! Home Depot Memorial Day sales will be here soon. Sure, there are still a few days before the holiday officially arrives, but many retailers are launching sneak peeks of their Memorial Day sales for 2022.

So we're getting a jump start on this year's sales by rounding up the best Home Depot Memorial Day sales you can get right now. This year we're paying extra attention to value. Inflation is causing the cost of nearly everything to rise, so we're being extra critical about the deals we post. That means we'll be cross checking prices and when possible listing deals on devices we've tested or highly recommend. That said, here are the best Home Depot Memorial Day sales you can get right now.

Appliances: save up to $750 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering a wide range of discounts across large appliances. The sale includes 20% off cooktops, 25% off microwaves, 30% off washers, and 15% off refrigerators.

Patio furniture: up to $1,200 off dining sets @ Home Depot

Give your patio a brand new look without breaking your budget. Home Depot is taking from $50 to $1,200 off select patio furniture. The sale includes dining sets, umbrellas, loves eats, and patio tables.

Power tools: up to $150 off @ Home Depot

As part of the Home Depot Memorial Day sales event, Home Depot is taking up to $150 off select power tools. The sale includes deals from Milwaukee, Husky, DeWalt, and more. For instance, you can get the Milwaukee Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Drive for $179 (pictured), which is $50 off.

Outdoor grills: up to $50 off @ Home Depot

Summer isn't complete without an outdoor barbecue. Home Depot is taking up to $50 off select outdoor grills from Weber, Z Grills, Dyna-Glo, and more. Plus, Home Depot Memorial Day sales are knocking up to $750 off outdoor kitchen cabinet sets.

Air Fryers: deals from $177 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is taking up to 36% off select air fryers as part of its early deals. Save on Instant Pot, Barton, Cuisinart, and more.