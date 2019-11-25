Get McAfee Total Protection at a rock-bottom 71% off

With antivirus companies marking down their products for Black Friday, McAfee is offering one of the most drastic price cuts. McAfee Total Protection for 10 devices is now just $34.99, a whopping 71% off the $119.99 yearly subscription price.

For that, you'll get McAfee's top-notch malware protection, parental controls and security software for Macs, Android devices and iOS devices as well as for Windows.

McAfee Total Protection 10-Device: Was $120, now just $35 @McAfee

One of the best bargains in antivirus software is now even more of a steal. For Black Friday, pick up McAfee's full-featured Total Protection for 10 PCs, Macs, Android or iOS devices for just $35 for the first year.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection includes a password manager and McAfee's own identity-protection service, which scans the internet for your personal information and helps you restore your identity if it's stolen. The parental controls can locate your kids and restrict their web usage and activities.

We include McAfee among the best Windows antivirus software, but one of the things we like about the program is the amount of devices that are covered, making this an especially attractive deal.