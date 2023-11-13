Get an Xbox Series X and 2 free games for just $489 in this killer Black Friday deal

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to start to finally pull the trigger on a current-gen Xbox console, I’ve got good news. We've found a killer deal that Microsoft is running ahead of the big sales event later this month.

Right now you can snag a an Xbox Series X bundle that includes Diablo IV plus another free game for just $489 at Xbox. Choose that free bonus title from a list of the best Xbox Series X games, including AAA hits from this year like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Assassin's Creed Mirage and Starfield.

Since it's Microsoft's flagship console, we rarely see the Xbox Series X discounted from its usual $499 retail price outside of savings events or deals offered exclusively through Microsoft. The Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle typically goes for $499, but the company is dropping the price to $489 in the run-up to Black Friday and throwing in a free bonus game to sweeten the deal even more.

Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle plus a free game: was $570 now $489 @ Xbox

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get two free games: Diablo IV and another of your choice from Starfield, Elden Ring, and more.

If you've been itching to play Diablo IV, now's your chance. Hack and slash your way through the legions of hell with the most expansive array of enemies, abilities, loots and environments of any entry in the Diablo series to date.

Once you've got your fill slaughtering demons and navigating nightmarish dungeons in single or multiplayer, you can dive straight into whatever bonus game you choose with this bundle. The list includes: From Software's punishing open-world RPG Elden Ring; Bethesda's sprawling new sci-fi epic Starfield; Ubisoft's return to form with its long-running action-adventure game series a la Assassin’s Creed Mirage; and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, which we heralded as the best Star Wars game since Jedi Fallen Order in our review.

If none of those are your speed, you can take your pick from Madden NFL 24, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Mortal Kombat 1, UFC 5, Lego 2K Drive, and FC 24.

And if you're on the hunt for more savings, be sure to check out our main Best Black Friday deals round-up to snag huge discounts on everything gaming and tech.