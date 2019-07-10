Forget Prime Day: Corsair K70 RGB Mk. 2 Keyboard $69 Off

Our favorite gaming keyboard, the Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 is currently on sale for only $99.99 at Best Buy. That’s 60% off the keyboard’s previous price of $169.99.

In our review, we found the keyboard provided a gorgeous design, durable high quality components, and helpful extra features. Our only gripe was that the keyboard was too expensive! Lo and behold, our top pick is on sale for its lowest recorded price. We recommend jumping on this deal as soon as possible because there is no telling when it will end.

If you’re looking for a wireless keyboard for your computer, the Corsair K63 is another top choice and is available at a discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.