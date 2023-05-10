Fire TV Stick 4K Max crashes to lowest price ever in early Memorial Day sale

The full selection of Memorial Day sales won’t arrive at most retailers for a few weeks yet, but Amazon isn’t waiting any longer to start offering sizeable discounts on some of its most popular Fire-branded devices — and that includes the excellent Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a total saving of $20 and drops the streaming device down to its lowest price ever. Alternatively, if you’re looking to spend as little as possible, the regular Fire TV Stick is on sale for $24 (opens in new tab), which is a $15 discount, but this device lacks the 4K streaming capabilities of its more powerful sibling which is quite a significant tradeoff.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right not at Amazon this top-class streaming stick has crashed to its lowest ever price ahead of Memorial Day sales.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $"4.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is not only our top pick in the Fire TV Stick range, but we also rank it as one of the best streaming devices you can buy, period. It packs powerful 4K HDR streaming in a slim profile, plus it offers access to all the best streaming services — what more could you ask for?

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review , we praised the streaming device for its gorgeous 4K HDR content and consistently speedy performance. Even better, in addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that isn't offered by many other streaming devices at this price point.

The Alexa Voice Remote shouldn’t be overlooked either. During our testing, we did find the voice-search functionality to be a tad temperamental, but being able to navigate streaming service menus with just your voice is highly convenient. Just be aware you might on occasion have to bark your instructions into the remote more than once for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to register your request.

If you opt for the regular non-4K model, you’re still getting a nifty little streaming device, but at the cost of 4K streaming. This device isn’t ideal for getting the most out of one of the best TVs, but it’s a solid option if you’re looking for an inexpensive streaming stick for a guest bedroom or children’s playroom.