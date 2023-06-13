Father's Day sales 2023 — 20 last-minute deals you can still get at Best Buy and Amazon

Father's Day is less than a week away. If you're still shopping for the right Father's Day gift, your window of opportunity is slowly diminishing. But don't worry, there are plenty of Father's Day sales you can shop right now. Just keep in mind that cut-off times will vary based on your order destination. So the earlier you place your order, the better your chances of that gift arriving on time.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts consumers will spend a record-high of $22.9 billion to celebrate Father's Day this year. It's expected shoppers will spend about $196 on average, which is up from the previous two years.

To help you find the best Father's Day sales — and not go broke in the process — we're rounding up today's best discounts. And if you're short on cash, don't worry. We're seeing Father's Day sales under $20 thanks to Amazon's massive sitewide sale.

Best Father's Day sales

Entertainment

Blu-ray movies: from $9 @ Best Buy

This one is for all the dads who still collect movies. Best Buy is offering the ultimate Father's Day sale with discounts on a wide range of Blu-ray movies. From classics like Cool Hand Luke to modern movies like Bullet Train, after discount prices start at just $9.99.

PS5, Xbox and Switch games: buy 2 get 1 free @ GameStop

For the dad with a console, GameStop is running a "buy 2, get 1 free" promotional deal on multiple PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch games. The selection includes several of the biggest games of 2023, as well as critically-acclaimed hits of the past couple of years. The same promotion is also available at Amazon and Target. Each retailer's selection of games differs slightly, so be sure to check all three if you're hoping to save on a particular title.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via a clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

Food & Drink

GrubHub eGift Card: from 25% off one order @ Amazon

For the dad who likes to eat out, Amazon is offering 25% off one order of $20 or more via coupon code "25FORDAD". Note: You must be an active Grubhub+ member through Amazon Prime to redeem this offer. The coupon is valid through June 18.

Wine gifts: from $34 @ Wine.com

For the dad who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $34. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $59.99 and includes three highly rated red wines from California, Spain, and France.

Brisket Burgers: 50% off @ Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks' brisket burgers are 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio. The 6-ounce burgers are vacuum sealed and ready to grill from frozen. The perfect gift for the dad who has it all.

Headphones

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a nine-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance, well-balanced sound and a comfortable yet stylish design. In our Powerbeats Pro review we said they're Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds (by way of Beats). They deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package. They're $10 shy of their all-time price low.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

Outdoor Grilling

Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Roccbox Pizza Oven is one of the best outdoor pizza ovens you can buy. In our Gozney Roccbox review, we loved its modern aesthetic and its ability to perfectly char pizza in minutes. It includes a propane gas burner, but can also be fueled by wood. (Detachable wood burner sold separately). The oven features a built-in thermometer, retractable legs, and includes a professional grade pizza peel. Rarely on sale, it's $100 off at Amazon or direct via Gozney.

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $32 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day.

Outdoor grills and cookware: up to 70% off @ Overstock

Overstock is taking a massive 70% off sitewide during its Summer Savings Blowout. The sale includes various Father's Day sales, like this Outsunny Portable Charcoal Grill which is just $48 ($10 off).

Grill and cookware sale: up to 30% off @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Father's Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 30% off all outdoor grills and cookware. After discount, prices start as low as $26 for grilling accessories or $45 for portable charcoal grills.

Phones

Galaxy A54: $5/month w/ trade-in @ AT&T

Purchase your Galaxy A54 at AT&T and you'll pay just $5 per month. (An eligible unlimited data plan is required). The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money. Plus, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy eGift card with the purchase of a Pixel 7a.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Buy dad a Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung and you'll get up to $750 off via trade-in. Samsung will even let you purchase your phone on any carrier direct from the Samsung website. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023. The S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera.