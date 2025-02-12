Epic wireless headphones sale on Amazon — 7 deals I recommend from $148

With the long weekend just around the corner and Presidents' Day sales going live, now's the perfect time to get yourself that audio upgrade you've been waiting for.

The deals are hot heading into the weekend, like the Beats Solo 4 on sale for $99 at Amazon right now, or the Sony XM4s for $248 at Amazon, as well. Though dated, these remain one of our favorite pair of over-hear headphones and still prove among the best headphones even as rumors of a new pair of XM6 models begin to swirl.

Read on to find all of my personal picks among the ongoing headphones sale on Amazon. If you're in need of more savings, you can check out the plentiful Amazon promo codes coverage we have in addition to the best TV deals if you're in need of a new display, too.

Best sales now

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon Our Beats Solo 4 review said that while these headphones don't feature noise canceling, they make up for it with their impressive sound. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker: was $349 now $148 at Amazon Though it's not quite a pair of wireless headphones, the Sony SRS-XG300 is your ticket to party audio. It comes in both white and black, offering you Bluetooth connectivity on an IP67 rating. That's perfect for late night jam sessions on the beach or in the backyard, plus a 25-hour battery life means you're never without your favorite tunes. The SRS-XG300 is made all the better with over 50% slashed from its asking price.

Sony Inzone H9 Gaming Headset: was $299 now $198 at Amazon What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon Sony's WH-1000XM4 might not be the latest flagship, but they're an excellent pair of headphones for an excellent price. There's a reason they got 4.5 stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, where we loved their excellent noise canceling, brilliant sound quality, and very comfortable fit. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever, and $100 less than the WH-1000XM5.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: was $379 now $249 at Amazon Sennheisers' flagship ANC cans are a great option for those who don't want something from Sony, Bose, or Apple. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the sound we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review though, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music. This deal doesn't quite bring them down to their lowest price ever, but a $120 saving is still a great discount.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones: was $399 now $289 at Amazon The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are incredible sounding and feeling noise cancelling headphones. They're made out of super luxurious materials, including foam earpads with a fabric finish and metal detailing. And their sound wraps you up in comforting, warm audio. You also get 30 hours of battery life. This is a spectacular deal, saving you a massive $110 for a new lowest price.