Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now

Stanley Cups, Apple AirTags and Sony speakers for less

Deals Under $50
It's no secret that life can be expensive, but that doesn't change the fact that there will always be items we want and need to buy. As a deals writer, my job is to bring you the very best bargains — and this weekend, I'm seeing some extra impressive deals to fit any budget. In fact, many price tags just so happen to be under the $50 mark.

For instance, you can snag the Brightech Outdoor String Lights for just $21, which hold the number one spot on our guide to the best solar lights. If you're looking for a pair of quality-yet-affordable headphones, we recommend the Sony WH-CH520, which are marked down to the low price of $39. Plus, you can grab the ultra popular Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler for just $26.

From running sneakers and bluetooth speakers to handy kitchen appliances and outdoor essentials, I've rounded up 21 weekend deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best deals under $50

Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore P20i
Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

View Deal
Brightech Outdoor String Lights
Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

View Deal
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21 at REI.com

Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.

View Deal
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?

View Deal
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26 at Amazon

The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.

View Deal
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L : was $58 now $29 at lululemon (US)

The 1L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We also like that it's made with a water-repellent fabric should you get caught outdoors during a passing spring shower.

View Deal
Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella
Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $34 at Walmart

This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

View Deal
Keurig K-Express Essentials
Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart

The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36 oz reserve.

View Deal
Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex)
Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex): was $57 now $37 at nike

Ever wondered what the webbing is for on the front of a backpack? Well, it's to hold any loose layers, like a jacket, for example. The Nike Hayward incorporates this, as well as side pockets for water bottles. Meaning whatever the weather, you're well-equipped.

View Deal
Brooklinen Marlow Pillow
Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: was $49 now $39 at Brooklinen

One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow, is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. I've been sleeping on this pillow for a few months now, and I really love how supportive-yet-cushioned it feels under my head and neck. Another cool feature is that you can adjust the loft with the zippers depending on whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach.

View Deal
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 at Best Buy

Not only is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K our top Roku pick, it’s our favorite streaming device, hands down. In our Streaming Stick 4K review, we talked about its impressive 4K streaming quality, made even better with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it has practically every app you need.

View Deal
Magic Bullet Blender
Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

View Deal
Sony WH-CH520
Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy

This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.

View Deal
Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed
Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $99 now $39 at Walmart

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.

View Deal
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 (All Gender)
Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 (All Gender): was $60 now $47 at HOKA US

It may feel a little early to plan your shoes for warmer climates, but off-season is where you'll get the best deals. With these Hoka Ora Slides, you'll get breathability, a soft tread and foot-cradling geometry, all with comfort and a discounted price.

View Deal
Sony SRS-XB100
Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 at Amazon

One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

View Deal
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now $49 at lululemon (US)

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

View Deal
Asics Patriot 13 (Women's)
Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America

Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

View Deal
JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds
JBL Tune 235NC Earbuds: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy

With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

