Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now

It's no secret that life can be expensive, but that doesn't change the fact that there will always be items we want and need to buy. As a deals writer, my job is to bring you the very best bargains — and this weekend, I'm seeing some extra impressive deals to fit any budget. In fact, many price tags just so happen to be under the $50 mark.

For instance, you can snag the Brightech Outdoor String Lights for just $21, which hold the number one spot on our guide to the best solar lights. If you're looking for a pair of quality-yet-affordable headphones, we recommend the Sony WH-CH520, which are marked down to the low price of $39. Plus, you can grab the ultra popular Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler for just $26.

From running sneakers and bluetooth speakers to handy kitchen appliances and outdoor essentials, I've rounded up 21 weekend deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best deals under $50

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $9 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21 at REI.com Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Note: Members can save 20% via coupon "MEMBER2025" but select colors are cheaper than said discount.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $34 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36 oz reserve.

Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex): was $57 now $37 at nike Ever wondered what the webbing is for on the front of a backpack? Well, it's to hold any loose layers, like a jacket, for example. The Nike Hayward incorporates this, as well as side pockets for water bottles. Meaning whatever the weather, you're well-equipped.

Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: was $49 now $39 at Brooklinen One of Brooklinen's top-rated pillows, the Marlow, is designed to suit all sleepers, including those prone to sleeping hot. Its fill is crafted from 80% cooling infused memory foam and 20% polyester fibers. I've been sleeping on this pillow for a few months now, and I really love how supportive-yet-cushioned it feels under my head and neck. Another cool feature is that you can adjust the loft with the zippers depending on whether you sleep on your back, side or stomach.

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $39 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 at Amazon The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now $49 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.