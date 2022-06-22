Early Prime Day deal: This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $299

Right now is an excellent time to upgrade your TV. Between early Prime Day deals and 4th of July sales, TV prices have never been better.

For instance, right now you can get the Amazon Omni 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $299.99 (opens in new tab). That's $260 off and the lowest price we've seen for this TV.

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. All models/sizes are currently on sale, but the 55-inch model is the most noteworthy at just $299. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni is the retailer's first premium Fire TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we noted that it doesn't offer the best performance for the price. However, if you're upgrading to your first 4K TV or just want to dip your toe into Amazon's rich ecosystem of apps and services, the Omni TV is a great start now that it's on sale.

It features HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (separate webcam required). Design-wise, it improves upon past Fire TV models with a more streamlined chassis and silver-toned highlights that look better than the black plastic featured on older Fire TVs.

Just keep in mind that it uses a basic LCD panel and direct LED backlight, so videophiles looking for perfect performance may want to look elsewhere. That said, the TV offers decent 4K gaming support at up to 60Hz, but no higher, since the TV uses a 60Hz panel. The TV also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision for gaming, and supports 10-bit color at 24, 50 and 60 Hz refresh rates.

