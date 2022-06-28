Don't wait for Prime Day — this OLED TV is on sale for just $796

Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, but there are plenty of good OLED TV deals available now. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are slashing the price of various LG OLED TVs, including the LG C1 48-inch 4K OLED TV. This TV is one of the best OLED TVs out there, and it's our choice for the best gaming TV.

For a limited time, you can get the LG C1 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's over $700 off the retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for any OLED TV. If that feels a bit small for your living room, you can get the LG C1 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,596 (opens in new tab), which is nearly $1,000 off. But this 48-inch model is a true value for anyone looking to upgrade to an OLED TV.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $796 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

While all sizes are currently on sale, Amazon has the 48-inch LG C1 4K OLED TV on sale for $797, which is over $700 off and an all-time price low. This TV is currently our top pick for the best gaming TV (opens in new tab) for PS5, Xbox Series X and more. Amazon has the lowest price currently available from a reputable retailer, so make sure to get it before it sells out.

The LG C1 OLED easily beats some of the best TVs on the market. In our LG C1 OLED vs. LG CX OLED face-off, we found that the C1 model's newer a9 processor helps it deliver better performance compared to the older version. Only the LG G2 OLED has rated higher amongst the OLED TVs we have reviewed.

The LG C1 OLED also packs upgraded AI-enabled features and delivers a new and refreshed look for its interface. Plus, you can easily control it with just the sound of your voice, thanks to its integrated support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI.

This particular configuration sports a 48-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED display and a blazing-fast refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The LG C1 OLED also offers support for Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG, which should make your viewing experience that much more enjoyable. While the 48-inch size may feel small, the features and picture quality are impossible to beat at this price.

In our LG C1 OLED review, we were impressed with this TV's superb picture quality as well as its top-of-the-line gaming performance. And although the LG's native webOS app library falls on the short side, this is a minor disadvantage that can easily be overlooked.

The LG C1 OLED also features four HDMI 2.1 inputs, which means you can pair your new OLED TV with one of the best soundbars and have plenty of room left for streaming sticks and gaming consoles.

And speaking of consoles, thanks to the fast response times and the automatic Low-Latency mode, gaming on next-gen consoles such as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED will be an absolute breeze.

TV sales like this don’t typically stick around for long, so make sure to act fast if you want to score our favorite OLED gaming TV for a fraction of its price.