Don't wait for President's Day — these iPads deals are at their lowest price ever

As much as we love them, iPads are very expensive. Fortunately, there are plenty of Presidents' Day Apple sales available this week and if you're shopping for a new tablet — practically every iPad is at an all-time price low right now.

Between Best Buy and Amazon, we're seeing epic iPad deals this week. For instance, Best Buy has the previous-gen 10.2-inch iPad available for $249, which is the lowest price ever for that tablet. Meanwhile, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $1,019 at Amazon, which is just $20 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low.

Below we're rounding up the best iPad discounts you can get ahead of Presidents' Day. For more deals, make sure to follow our Presidents' Day sales coverage.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's $20 cheaper than it was on Black Friday and currently at an all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table. If you don't see this price, try different colors. B&H Photo offers it for $429 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. It's on sale for $549, but you get an extra $50 off at checkout for a final price of $499.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $759 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.