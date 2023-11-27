Cyber Monday streaming deal alert — get Max right now for just $2.99

Not all Cyber Monday streaming deals are created equal — and this one is better than most.

Right now, you can get Max with ads for just $2.99 per month for six months through Cyber Monday. But you'll need to act fast because after Monday this deal is gone forever.

Max with ads: was $9.99 now $2.99 per month

New and returning subscribers can get 70% off Max's ad-supported tier for six months. It's one of the best streaming deals you'll get this year and it's a great way to catch up on House of the Dragon, Succession and more Max shows and movies. Deal ends Monday (Nov. 27).

There's weirdly never been a better time to get Max, which is currently our pick for the best streaming service that we've reviewed. With the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes this summer and fall, not a lot has come out recently. But those strikes are now over, which means we should be in for new TV shows and movies soon, like True Detective: Night Country on Jan. 14.

So that means if you haven't been watching as much this year and need to catch up on shows like the incredible The Last of Us, you've got time to start binge-watching. And if you're excited about some new shows, you'll have those coming soon too — House of the Dragon season 2 is officially slated for early summer 2024.

Already caught up and need something to tide you over until new shows arrive? We've got you covered with these nine underrated Max shows you're probably not watching.

But it's not all about TV shows — part of what makes Max such a great streaming service is its deep library of movies. Would we have loved this to be for Max's $16 per month ad-free tier? Sure, but this is still a great way to binge-watch a ton of great TV shows and movies this holiday season.

So get your six months for $2.99 per month now and start watching hit movies from this year like Barbie, or check out these five classic Max movies you can watch right now, all of which have 100% or more on Rotten Tomatoes. There's tons to watch on Max so don't let this Cyber Monday deal pass you by.