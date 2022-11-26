Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022 — Apple, HP, Dell and more

Cyber Monday laptop deals are here already, and we're seeing big discounts from all the major brands. This includes Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft and more.

A range of the top U.S. retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, all have laptop deals going. But don't forget brands like Dell and Microsoft also have sales via their online stores.

Some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals so far include the MacBook Air M2 for $150 off at Amazon (opens in new tab) and a whopping $2,000 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon at Lenovo (opens in new tab).

The sales deals range from some of the best MacBooks and workhorse machines to best gaming laptops, now available at often bargain prices. So read on for the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can buy right now.

11 great Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

Cyber Monday laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i HD laptop: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Black Friday deals include $150 off this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It's an ideal low-cost pick for everyday use or light work tasks, and thanks to its 10 hours of battery life it's a great device for use on the go as well.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a beautiful Full HD 15.6 inch screen, this sleek Acer machine is a great choice for streaming. An i3 processor and 4GB of RAM is more than enough for everyday tasks and general use. With Windows 11 built-in, this is a solid option for the price.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 17z: was $649 now $379 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This laptop is a great productivity machine thanks to its 17-inch display and comfortable keyboard. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on Windows 11. The laptop also charges to 50% in 45 minutes.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1: was $829 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 on this convertible 2-in1 machine from HP, complete with the Alexa voice assistant built in. This laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen display, a 12th generation Core i5 processor, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. All running on Windows 11.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 bears a striking resemblance to previous models but packs the latest Intel 12th Gen CPU inside. This model ships with an i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 13.5-inch touchscreen, and right now you can get it from Amazon for $300 off!

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Dell's take on the Surface Pro is a well-equipped 2-in-1 laptop meets tablet. It sports a 13-inch display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. And with $150 off the price, it's now more appealing than ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: was $1,649 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop that's tailor-made for people who are always on the go. This configuration features a 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen, a 12th gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10: was $3,369 now $1,347 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save $2,000! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features a 14-inch touch display, a 12th gen Intel Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Use promo code BFTHINKPADDEAL17 to save $2,021 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: was $1,399 now $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This is one of the most innovative takes on the XPS 13 Dell has made, with it dropping a physical trackpad for a virtual glass surface. But it's also packed with some solid specs such as an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD space.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's latest laptop, but it's an amazing deal at this price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest MacBook Air M2 is a major upgrade from the previous generation, with a bigger and brighter screen, sharper webcam and powerful new M2 chipset. At $150 off this is a great deal, so act fast!

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review (opens in new tab), we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18-plus hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want more space in your new MacBook Air, whether that's because you know you'll fill it up or you want access to higher memory speeds, then this Best Buy deal is the top price we've come across yet.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400! The 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need more space and more performance from your MacBook Pro, then Amazon's also offering a good deal on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This version also adds some extra CPU cores to the M1 Pro chipset, giving it a power advantage over the base model above.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,699 now $2,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500: If you need a little extra storage space for files — especially handy for gaming or production work — Amazon are offering the same huge $500 discount on the 1TB version of the MacBook Pro 16" with M1 Pro CPU.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $3,499 now $3,307 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

32-Core GPU: The same MacBook Pro as above, but with a 32-core GPU. This will give your graphics output a boost for games, video and photo editing, while the 1TB storage provides extra space for those raw photo and video files.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on this Samsung Chromebook 4, complete with an 11.6-inch display. This model has 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, 2 USB ports, gigabit Wi-Fi, and 12.5 hours of battery life. Perfect if you need a lightweight, functional machine for a low price.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: was $299 now $129 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This lightweight and peppy Chromebook is going for an all-time low price, serving up 4GB of RAM, a 32GB SSD, and dual USB-C ports in a package that weighs just 2.99 lbs. It's great for browsing the internet or getting some work done on the go.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: was $349 now $174 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $175 on this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which packs in a 14-inch display and Wi-Fi 6 support. If you need something to use on the go, this model might be for you — particularly with that 12 hour battery life and 3.2 lbs of weight. There's also 32GB of storage and file-sharing support with Samsung phones.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $309 now $209 @ HP (opens in new tab)

This HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4 GB RAM, and 32 GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is one of our favorite Chromebook deals happening now. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop featuring a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, an 11th gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As with most Chromebooks, this laptop runs on ChromeOS.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $676 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient enough to play games at lower settings. This deal is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) HP Victus Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $815 (opens in new tab)

This 15.6" Laptop is something of a graphical powerhouse with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU while a 144Hz refresh rate keeps you immersed in smooth gameplay. An updated thermal design prevents overheating during even the longest game sessions.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500! The powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best gaming laptop (opens in new tab), and there's $500 off the normal price right now. This machine comes with Windows 11 and sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. At $500 off, this is an epic deal.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes loaded with high-end specs. You get a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a massive 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti — all for $999. Plus, it's pretty portable. The ROG Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch screen and weighs a little less than 2.9 pounds, but you still get about 6 to 7 hours of battery life when you're not gaming. And don't forget — this touchscreen machine folds into a tablet for real versatility.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a good mid-range gaming laptop at a steep discount. This model comes with a bevy of high-quality components, including an Nvidia GeForce 3060 GPU, an Intel Core i7 12700H CPU, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The device is currently available at a $500 discount — a significant 1/3 off of its usual retail price.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest Price: The MSI Stealth 15M laptop offers some pretty decent specs for the money. It features an 11th gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. What's more, its 15.6" 1080p screen runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay. We've only seen this laptop go as low as $1,096 before now, so it's a good time to snap up this deal.

(opens in new tab) MSI GV15: was $750 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, this MSI model is worth considering — especially with $250 off. Inside is an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Windows 11, with games playing on a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. There's only a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so this isn't state of the art, but otherwise it's a solid machine for the more casual gamers.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R5: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another pricey machine brought down to a less eye-watering price, with $600 off the MSRP for Black Friday. For your money you'll get a 15.6" Full HD display, with 360 Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen R9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This isn't the lowest price we've seen this particular laptop go this deals season, but it's still a heck of a saving.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $950: Save yourself an insane $950 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 laptop. This beastly machine comes with a 17.3-inch 360 Hz display, with Full HD resolution. Inside is a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TI GPU. That's on top of an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, Mini DP and two USB 3.2 ports. This deal is also available at Newegg (opens in new tab)