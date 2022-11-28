Bombas sale takes 25% off everything right now

This is a Cyber Monday deal that's got us on our feet. Sock specialist Bombas has a 25% discount across their entire site, with deals on socks, underwear, slippers and t-shirts.

This discount is in addition to other offers and means, for example, you can get a 12-pack of running ankle socks for $126 (opens in new tab). Originally $198 dollars, these socks had an initial15% discount, and now have the 25% sitewide discount applied as well.

(opens in new tab) Men's Running Ankle Sock 12-Pack: was $198 now $126 @Bombas (opens in new tab)

Perfect as a holiday gift or for any avid runner, these socks are purpose built for movement, featuring Bombas' Hex Tec construction and moisture wicking to keep your feet clean and ventilated. Made of a propriety poly/cotton blend, these socks are both comfortable and functional. Note: This Cyber Monday discount is applied at checkout.



Socks make for a great gift, we use them every day! And with 25% off across everything, Bombas is offering a deal that's hard to refuse. Sports socks, smart socks, novelty socks, and even knee high offerings included. The great thing about Bombas (aside from the quality) is that for every pair purchased, it will donate a pair of socks to someone in need — a great charitable gesture for the holidays. So far, over 75 million socks have been donated.

Bombas hasn't just got your feet covered with this deal however, it's also offering a range of underwear, t-shirts, and slippers, all with the same discount.

If you're looking for something else to fill a stocking, why not check out the best deals under $100.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the best Cyber Monday deals on Tom's Guide; although Black Friday may have been and gone, the lowest-ever prices and top deals definitely haven't.