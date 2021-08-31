Best Labor Day appliance sales 2021 — save big at Home Depot, Best Buy and more

There’s always an opportunity to grab a bargain on Labor Day. Every year, we see greater demand for deals and savings on appliances, which is especially the case this year as so many of us continue to hone our cooking and cleaning skills. But, who really has the time to scroll through countless pages and scan various department stores to find the best deals — we do!

We’ve scoured the market to find the best Labor Day appliance sales it has to offer, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re after a new robot vacuum or want the latest refrigerator, we’ve found the best bargains from every major brand, from LG to Samsung to Instant Pot. Here are the best Labor Day appliance sales.

Plus, be sure to check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales for discounts on other items.

Best Labor Day appliance sales

Roborock S6: was $649 now $379 @ Amazon

Roborock is one of the biggest and most iconic names in robot vacuum design, offering an impressive performance to boot. That’s why one of the best deals has to be this one at 42% off. The Roborock S6 scored well when we put it to the test and it offers some of the useful added features you will only find on premium models, such as multi-floor mapping and selective room cleaning. If you’ve always wanted to buy a robot vacuum, but don’t want to spend a bundle, now’s your chance. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get this price. View Deal

Samsung 4.5 Cu. Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer: was $1,034 now $749 @ Best Buy

If you’re thinking about getting a new washer, then this is the bargain to grab. This Samsung model features a sophisticated black, stainless steel finish and comes with a 4.5 cu. ft. capacity, which is more than enough room for a family-sized load. It has a useful steam function for sanitization and has Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning you can control and monitor it from your phone. View Deal

Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Crisp: was $149 now $90 @ Walmart

At 40% off, this Instant Pot is a steal. It holds a 6 quart capacity and comes with 11 functions including pressure cook, slow cool, steam, air fry, bake and roast. That means you can save a lot of countertop space by investing in one of these. With a dishwasher safe pot, it’s easy to clean up after as well.View Deal

LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This steam closet is the perfect appliance to buy if you’re looking to treat yourself. It comes in use for sanitizing awkward laundry customers, such as suit jackets and silk gowns and can save you a trip to the dry cleaners. It’s available in dark brown, white or with a mirror finish and will take your laundry room to the next level for sure. View Deal

Samsung 23 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,799 now $1,898 @ Home Depot

Looking for a new refrigerator? We would be remiss not to mention this bargain from The Home Depot. It features three doors and comes with both an ice and water dispenser. Available in black, white and two tones of stainless steel, it can be customized to suit any kitchen and it also comes with WiFi connectivity, which lets you control it remotely. Not to mention, it’s also Energy Star certified.View Deal