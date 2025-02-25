Amazon knocks up to 50% off Ninja, Dyson, Shark and more — 15 appliance deals I’d shop now

When buying a new small appliance for your home, the criteria typically comes down to the following: affordability, versatility and life span. Fortunately, Amazon has tons of home and kitchen devices to choose from — and they are sure to meet these standards.

In fact, Amazon is currently holding a sale on appliances from toaster ovens and blenders to air purifiers and vacuums. Some of the deals we're seeing in the sale just so happen to top the list of products we've tested from our favorite brands — Ninja, Shark and Dyson, to name a few prominent players.

For these and many more great deals on Amazon, keep scrolling to check out my 15 favorite home and kitchen appliances from the Amazon sale. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79 at Amazon Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Whether it's daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, the Professional Plus Blender comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream. Its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, the blender has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for the entire household or making batches. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender with professional results.

Ninja DualDrew Pro 12-Cup Speciality Coffee System: was $229 now $199 at Amazon Ninja offers the flexibility of a coffee machine that uses grounds and pods, with 9 brew sizes so that you can choose between a small cup and a full carafe. A foldaway frother is positioned on the side of the machine to finish your flavorsome beverages with silky foam. The DualDrew Pro also features two versatile temperature settings — hot and boil — allowing you to make tea, hot cocoa, and instant soups and oatmeal.

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279 at Amazon If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $364 at Amazon Owning a Vitamix is one of the most adult things you can do, and you absolutely won’t be disappointed. From making the smoothest frozen margaritas on game day to blending soups and smoothies in your day-to-day life, this blender will easily become one of your favorite kitchen appliances.

Best Home Appliances

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $203 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $348 now $294 at Amazon It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.

Shark Stratos Cordless : was $499 now $339 at Amazon The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.

Dyson V8 Plus : was $469 now $349 at Amazon The Dyson V8 Plus is a step up from the V7 with longer battery life and stronger suction. The whole-machine HEPA filtration and improved motor make it especially good for allergy sufferers. The 40-minute run time is plenty for most homes, and it converts to a handheld for stairs and cars. The easy-empty bin make it convenient for quick daily cleans.

Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $699 now $399 at Amazon This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the sonic mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. The self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 60 days, and the HEPA filtration adds value for allergy sufferers.