Best Buy sale slashes $200 off the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i

Want to get your hands on one of the best laptops currently on the market? Now you can do so at a bargain price.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $1,249 at Best Buy . It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this config, making it one of the best laptop deals around.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: was $1,449 now $1,249 @ Best Buy

With impressive specs built into an inexpensive package, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops on the market. This model has got 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a speedy Intel Core i7 processor.

As we’ve mentioned before, the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best laptops money can buy. It impresses in almost every aspect, inside and out.

This laptop has a beautiful touchscreen display. If you plan to use this laptop for entertainment, you won’t be disappointed — everything you view will look rich, colorful, and detailed. In fact, even though the screen has a 1080p resolution, it looked so good that we mistook it for 4K at first.

It’s great as a work laptop, too. With a comfortable (and silent) keyboard and a silky-smooth touchpad, you’ll be able to work efficiently. The Lenovo Yoga 9i also comes included with a stylus, so you’ll be able to effortlessly take notes and draw on the screen as if you were writing on paper.

With speedy performance and a great 11-hour battery life, there’s almost no reason not to pick up this laptop. It’s a shame that there aren’t more ports included, but at least this means the laptop is kept ultra-thin and light as a result.

Still looking for your perfect laptop? Check out our list of the best laptops and follow our Best Buy deals coverage for the latest sales.