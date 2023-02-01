Best Buy just slashed $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Shopping for a new laptop? If you don't mind not having the latest model, we've just found a nearly unbeatable laptop deal.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now. That's $200 off its regular retail price of $699. And considering all this Microsoft device has to offer we think that's an excellent value.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Microsoft Surface laptop is one of the best around for productivity thanks to its 11-hour battery life, comfortable keyboard, and slim design. This fourth-generation model features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

We've highlighted the AMD Ryzen 5 model above, but if you want more power, you can also get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (AMD Ryzen 7) for $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Alternatively, there are also Intel models available if that's your preference.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a great laptop. It previously ranked on our list of the best Windows laptops until the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 took its place. However, even in 2023 the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 remains a very tempting buy.

With a comfortable keyboard, touchpad and great speakers, this is one of the best productivity laptops out there. Thanks to its 3:2 ratio screen, you're able to fit a lot more on the display and spend a lot less time scrolling. And did we mention there's a touchscreen?

Battery life is good, too. Microsoft claims the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 can last up to 17 hours, but we found that to be on the optimistic side. We got just shy of 11 hours out of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in our review testing. It's not quite as much as advertised, but almost 11 hours is still good and should easily get you through a workday without having to grab a charger.

Overall, we highly recommend the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, especially now that it's fallen to this price. Looking for more options? Check out our list of the best laptops and our laptop deals coverage for picks to suit all budgets.