Best Buy Black Friday deals are live — big sales on 4K TVs, MacBooks and more

Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early this year. The annual retail holiday is still several weeks away, but the electronics retailers isn’t waiting until November and is getting ahead of its rivals by offering a slew of big savings right now.

Some of our favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals that are currently available include up to $400 off the latest MacBook Pro range as well as a dozens of 4K Smart TVs for under $500. Plus, the LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $679 and for a limited time, you can save $120 on a Ninja Foodi 10qts air fryer.

Best Buy Totaltech members will get some extra perks this year. For starters, members get access to exclusive sales prices on select Mondays throughout the holiday season. Plus, last year Best Buy offered members the chance to "purchase a hard-to-find product" such as PS5 and Xbox Series X during its seasonal sale, and that perks could reappear.

Here's our picks of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, small kitchen appliances, Apple products and more. And make sure to check back as the retailer is promising to add even more deals over the coming weeks.

Best Buy Totaltech: $199/year @ Best Buy

For $199.99 per year, Best Buy Totaltech gives members access to 24/7 tech support, free shipping (with no minimums), 2-year warranty protection on purchased products, exclusive member-only deals, and free in-home installation. The service will be available in 60 stores by the end of the month. Best Buy credit card holders pay only $179.99 per year.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Best Buy

For Black Friday, Best Buy is offering Smart TVs for as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets that are well worth considering if you're after a new television on a stricter budget.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $299 $219 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. If you want a TV for a second bedroom or kitchen, it's an excellent low-cost pick that doesn't sacrifice 4K visuals.

TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

This killer Black Friday deal saves you $150 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. We found this TV to be an excellent pick for anyone who wants good quality on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Google's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants.

Samsung 75" LED 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy

As part of its Black Friday deals, Best Buy has marked this sizeable 75-inch Samsung 4K TV down by $270. Costing $579 this deal gives you a lot of television for comparatively little spent. It's a Smart TV powered by Tizen for enjoying all your favorite streaming services and boasts a full 4K display with excellent HDR.

TCL 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: $749 $699 @ Best Buy

The TCL R646 uses mini-LED backlighting. That results in tighter lighting control to eliminate haloing and offer better brightness where it's needed. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Chromecast, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $679 @ Best Buy

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $679, which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen.

Apple

Apple iPad Air 4 (256GB): $7499 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the iPad Air 4 with 256GB of storage space. This tablet is lightweight, slim, and fast. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. Plus, you get support for the Magic Keyboard and 2nd generation Apple Pencil. Right now this deal is only still available on the Rose Gold model, but other colors may come back into stock.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's still an epic deal at $200 off, but we have seen it on sale for $999 in the past. This may be one to keep an eye on as Black Friday deals may get cheaper as we approach the day itself.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's on sale for $1,599 for Black Friday, which is $400 off its standard price.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/45mm): $429 $309 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 7 is $120 off in Best Buy's Black Friday sales. This is one of best Apple Watch deal we've ever seen on the Series 7. Apple's smartwatch features a larger display, brighter screen and faster charging and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring.

AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Best Buy has slashed $100 off the original retail of $549 in this Black Friday deal.

Appliances

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $449 $279 @ Best Buy

Ahead of Black Friday you can save $170 on one of KitchenAid's more powerful mixers. This model has a 525 Watt motor and a large 5-quart mixing bowl. This deal is available for the red, silver, and black models.

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: $249 $129 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)Equipped with two baskets, the Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time, so that you won’t have to wait too long for your meals. It has 6-in-1 programs including, Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. It also includes dishwasher-safe crisper plates, and easy-to-clean baskets.

Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker: $89 $59 @ Best Buy

This easy-to-clean coffee maker combines versatility with simplicity. Able to brew rich, full-flavored coffee, as well as creamy lattes in a matter of minutes, whatever your preference this appliance can deliver. It works with any K-Cup pod so there are plenty of flavors to try, and the in-built milk frother can handle just about any variety from skim to soy.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: $199 $159 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes.