Best Amazon deals Thursday — save now on iPad mini, Ninja and more

Even though there are no major retail holidays this month, that doesn't mean there aren't great sales to be found. We've searched and found the top Amazon deals that are available today.

Some of today's best sales include $40 off the iPad mini, Mario Day gaming discounts, and 35% off snacks. Plus, you can score a well equipped Windows 11 HP laptop for under $400.

Top 7 Amazon sales today

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $459 @ Amazon

If you find the new iPad Air too big for your needs, the iPad mini is the best small tablet you can buy. It features a new thin-bezel design, an 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. This deal takes a big $40 off.

35% Off Gatorade, Pepsi, Doritos and More @ Amazon

Stack up on your favorite snacks with this excellent deal. Log into your Prime account to get 35% off Pepsi brands. (The 35% clickable coupon can only be seen when you're logged into your account). Sign up for Subscribe & Save and you'll get an extra 5% off.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available, and right now it's $20 off. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote, so you can find stuff to watch without having to type.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

March 10, or Mar10, is Mario Day (Get it?), and the #1 best selling game on Switch is now $20 off to celebrate. The game will be receiving a handful of new courses via the Course Booster Pack this month, so now is the perfect time to grab Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Add it to your cart to see the discounted price.

Ninja NC301 Creami: was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. While you will have to prep the ingredients yourself, nothing beats having delicious home-made ice cream at the press of a button. The Ninja NC301 comes down to just $179 after an on-page coupon.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

We chose the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones as the best overall in our headphones roundup, and for good reason. The sound quality and level of noise cancellation is top-notch; they have intuitive touch controls; and the battery lasts for an impressive 30 hours even with ANC on. For just $278, they're a steal.