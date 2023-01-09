Amazon's Fire TV Cube 2022 just hit its lowest price ever in first-time sale

Amazon’s Fire TV devices are great for anybody looking to upgrade their TV, without having to splurge on a new set.

That’s why we’re excited to see that the Fire TV Cube (2022) is on sale for $124 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the first discount for this recently released streaming device. And it's no slouch — the Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) is one of the best streaming devices you can buy.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale for the first time ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022) is an impressive device, offering some of the fastest speeds of any streaming device we’ve tested. That honor earns it a spot on our list of the best streaming devices.

It has an Ethernet port for the fastest possible internet connection, and a USB-A port for external media storage. Also included is a HDMI-in port, perfect for anybody who has a couple of game consoles and a soundbar. One more HDMI port available means less shuffling cables around.

The Fire TV Cube 2022 has support for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos audio, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG. In other words, it’ll play fair with all the top video and audio standards, and mean the content you watch will look and sound as good as possible.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube also acts like an Alexa speaker, so it’s like having a smart speaker baked into your streaming device. As well as controlling your TV and searching for content with your voice, you can also make use of all the best Alexa skills .

The biggest downside to the Amazon Fire TV Cube is that Amazon doesn’t include a HDMI cable in the box. If you already have one, great! If not, it’s an irritating extra expense. Luckily, you can grab one from almost any electronics store (including Amazon itself (opens in new tab).)