Amazon just slashed $500 off this Samsung 65-inch OLED TV — lowest price ever

If you’re looking for an OLED TV, and there’s no need to wait for 4th July sales or Prime Day sales — big reductions on TVs are happening right now.

The Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is $2,097 at Amazon for a limited time. This is $500 off and the lowest price I’ve seen for this TV. You can also get the S90C for $2,099 at Best Buy .

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,097 @ Amazon

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

We haven’t reviewed the Samsung S90C OLED TV yet, but it’s essentially a cheaper alternative to the Samsung S95C OLED — which is one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now.

Samsung estimates the S90C sacrifices about 20% of the peak brightness of the S95C. Based on our test results, this would put the S90C at around 1,000 nits of brightness, which would still be a great result for an OLED TV.

The Samsung S90C packs a 40W 2.1 audio system built-in. Q-Symphony 3.0 support means the built-in speakers can be paired with one of the best soundbars for even stronger audio.

The S90C also looks to be a great gaming TV. The 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports are ideal for PS5 and Xbox gamers. And if you don’t already have a console, the S90C supports the Samsung Gaming Hub — meaning you can stream cloud games straight through the TV.