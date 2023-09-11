Amazon just slashed $320 off this 65-inch Mini-LED TV — lowest price ever

On the hunt for a new TV? The Hisense U7K could be the best thing you buy this year thanks to its stunning picture quality and gaming features. And it's even better right now, as this TV has seen a big price cut at multiple retailers.

The Hisense 65-inch U7K Mini-LED 4K TV is $728 at Amazon right now. It’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this model. Best Buy also has the TV for $729.

Hisense 65” U7K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,049 now $728 @ Amazon

Sporting Mini-LED with full array local dimming, the Hisense U7K promises incredible picture quality and brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG support are included. For gamers, this TV also has 144Hz Game Mode Pro and HDMI 2.1 support.

Price check: $729 @ Best Buy

We haven’t reviewed the Hisense U7K ourselves yet. However, we rank last year’s Hisense U7H on our best TVs due to its awesome gaming capabilities. With multiple upgrades across the board, the Hisense U7K looks like a great successor.

First off, the Hisense U7K uses Mini-LED lighting as opposed to the U7H’s QLED panel. Smaller LEDs mean more lights can be packed into a TV of the same size, leading to a brighter backlight and more vivid visuals.

The U7 line has gotten even better for gamers, too. The new 144Hz Game Mode Pro means this TV can reach a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, so gameplay will look even smoother and feel more responsive. You’ll also be able to use HDMI 2.1, ALLM, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, and more.

The Hisense U7K runs on the Google TV operating system, which we like for its smart content recommendations system. It also gets you access to all the best streaming services , and you can control the TV hands-free via Google Assistant.