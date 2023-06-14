Amazon just slashed $200 off this brand-new 65-inch TCL QLED TV

We’re still in the process of testing, but we think the TCL Q7 QLED could be the best TV under $1,000 for 2023. And guess what — this awesome brand-new TV has already seen a big discount online.

The TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV is $799 at Amazon right now. This is $200 off what was already shaping up to be an awesome value TV. Best Buy offers the same discount.

TCL 65” Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The TCL Q7 QLED combines a ton of premium features into an affordable package. This model features a 120Hz panel, 200 local dimming zones, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports and eARC input.

The TCL Q7 QLED takes over from the TCL 6-Series , one of the best TVs on the market. And these TVs share several great features, including a 120Hz panel, local dimming zones, and support for all the major HDR formats.

Plus, the TCL Q7 also has all the attributes we look for in the best gaming TVs . There’s HDMI 2.1 support, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, the Game Accelerator 240 feature can bring the TV’s refresh rate 240Hz, which makes for even more responsive gaming.

The TCL Q7 QLED also deserves a nod for its sleek design — we love the brushed metal frame and adjustable feet. And this TV runs on the Google TV operating system, which gets you access to all the best streaming services .

TCL has a history of making high-quality TVs at budget-friendly prices, and the Q7 QLED looks like it could be another winner. If you’re looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.