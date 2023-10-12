7 Post-Prime Day deals on LEGO sets I'd buy now — save up to 30%

By Kate Kozuch
published

Amazon has tons of top-rated LEGO sets on sale

Lego Prime Day Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)

A lot of Amazon Prime Day deals may have expired, but you can still save big on many popular hobbyist products, including LEGO sets. In fact, you can get a LEGO set for up to 30% off.

As a LEGO enthusiast, I'm always hunting for LEGO deals, but good ones are rare. That's why it's smart to stock up with Prime Day LEGO deals happening now. There are a variety of sets discounted though LEGO's Amazon storefront, from LEGO Star Wars to LEGO Icons and several franchises in between.

While there are a lot of LEGO deals on right now, I've narrowed down the best deals I'd actually buy myself. The best LEGO post-Prime Day deals below are available while supplies last, so act fast if one catches your eye. 

Post-Prime Day LEGO sales — Quick links

Best Prime Day LEGO deals right now

LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Droid: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Droid: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
If you're a fan of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Jedi: Survivor games, you'll appreciate this LEGO Star Wars BD-1 scout droid model. It features 1,062 pieces and posable parts. 

View Deal
LEGO Technic All-Terrain Vehicle: was $89 now $70 @ Amazon

LEGO Technic All-Terrain Vehicle: was $89 now $70 @ Amazon
As the first 6-wheeled LEGO Technic all-terrain vehicle, this set is an excellent buy for fans of rugged toys and collectibles. This set even has a tipping cargo bed and other realistic details.

View Deal
LEGO City Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

LEGO City Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon
For kids who love interactive LEGO sets that you can play with long after you've completed the build, this LEGO City Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge is a great score during Prime Day deals.

View Deal
LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village: was $129 now $103 @ Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village: was $129 now $103 @ Amazon
The LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village embraces the creative nature of Minecraft with animal figures and 6 customizable buildings that kids can use to create their own unique village. Just watch out for the llama's spitting function!

View Deal
LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of Asia: was $99 now $77 @ Amazon

LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of Asia: was $99 now $77 @ Amazon
Geared towards younger builders, the LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of Asia inspires education and imagination, centered around a selection of animal figures.

View Deal
LEGO NINJAGO Ultra Sonic Raider: was $107 now $79 @ Amazon

LEGO NINJAGO Ultra Sonic Raider: was $107 now $79 @ Amazon
This 4-in-1 ninja vehicle that separates into a jet plane, a motorcycle toy and 2 all-terrain vehicles. Get the LEGO NINJAGO Ultra Sonic Raider on sale during Prime Day for hours of interactive fun.

View Deal
LEGO Disney Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

LEGO Disney Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon
The LEGO Disney Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation kit results in a Frozen 2-themed trinket box to keep little items of jewelry safe. It comes with an Elsa mini doll and Nokk the water spirit Frozen figure, too.

View Deal
Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef. 