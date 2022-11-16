6 Black Friday headphone deals to shop now — Apple, Sony, Skullcandy from $19

From stylish over-the-head 'phones to the latest AirPods Pro 2, Black Friday headphones deals are making it easier than ever to upgrade to the best headphones on the market. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are offering steep price cuts on many of our top picks.

If you're an Apple fan, Amazon's current batch of Black Friday deals has practically every AirPods model on sale from $89. The retailer also has the new AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $229, which is $20 off and their lowest price to date.

Unfortunately, deals on premium headphones — like the Bose 700 — are currently over. Both the Bose 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 were on sale for $299 and $348, respectively earlier this month. We expect these sales to make a comeback in the very near future.

In the meantime, we're rounding up the best Black Friday headphone deals you shop right now. Not sure which ones are right for you? Check out our lists of the best cheap wireless headphones and the best sport headphones.

Best Black Friday headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review (opens in new tab), we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. That's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They're just $10 shy of their all-time price low.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This deal takes $30 off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review (opens in new tab), we said they offer a pleasant mobile listening experience without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're currently on sale at their lowest price ever.