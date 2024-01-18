5 can't miss Super Bowl TV deals at Target — score a 75-inch TV for $549

The Super Bowl is less than a month away. If you're hoping to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, now is the moment to strike. Retailers are offering a wide variety of Super Bowl TV deals that can ship in time for the big game.
One of my favorite sales right now comes from Target. The retailer is slashing the price of various big-screen TVs and OLED TVs. Below I've listed the five best deals in Target's Super Bowl TV sale. I've also price checked them against competing retailers to see who is offering the absolute lowest price. For more discounts, check out our TV deals and OLED TV deals guides.
Target Super Bowl TV deals — Quick links
- shop all Super Bowl TV deals at Target
- Hisense 55" 4K TV: was $349 now $299
- TCL 75" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $599 now $549
- Samsung 75" Crystal 4K TV: was $1,299 now $649
- Samsung 70" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $899
- LG C3 48" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,199
Target Super Bowl TV sales
Hisense 55" 4K TV: was $349 now $299 @ Target
This deal brings the 55-inch Hisense A6 4K TV to one of its lowest prices ever. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Plus, we like that it features a Sports Mode setting, which makes motion as smooth as possible for the best sports experience you can get. The TV also offers DTS Virtual: X sound and a voice remote with Google Assistant built-in.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy
TCL 75" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $599 now $549 @ Target
The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support. This 75-inch model is just $549, which makes it a great budget pick for the Super Bowl.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $549 @ Best Buy
Samsung 75" Crystal 4K TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Target
Samsung's CU7000 series is a great option if you're looking for a good value from a top-tier TV brand. This 75-inch TV uses Samsung's PurColor tech to provide accurate and vibrant colors across the screen. It also offers HDR10 and HDR10+ support. Note that Amazon has it for $2 less.
Price check: $647 @ Amazon | $649 @ Best Buy
Samsung 70" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Target
The Samsung Q60C is a 2023 QLED TV that's available in sizes ranging from 32-inches to 85-inches. The edge-lit TV offers HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, voice remote, Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and an auto gaming mode. (Note: This TV has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 ports).
Price check: $899 @ Amazon | $899 @ Best Buy
LG C3 48" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Target
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Amazon offers it for $3 less.
Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon | $1,199 @ Best Buy