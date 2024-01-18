5 can't miss Super Bowl TV deals at Target — score a 75-inch TV for $549

The Super Bowl is less than a month away. If you're hoping to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, now is the moment to strike. Retailers are offering a wide variety of Super Bowl TV deals that can ship in time for the big game.

One of my favorite sales right now comes from Target. The retailer is slashing the price of various big-screen TVs and OLED TVs. Below I've listed the five best deals in Target's Super Bowl TV sale. I've also price checked them against competing retailers to see who is offering the absolute lowest price. For more discounts, check out our TV deals and OLED TV deals guides.

Target Super Bowl TV sales

Hisense 55" 4K TV: was $349 now $299 @ Target

This deal brings the 55-inch Hisense A6 4K TV to one of its lowest prices ever. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Plus, we like that it features a Sports Mode setting, which makes motion as smooth as possible for the best sports experience you can get. The TV also offers DTS Virtual: X sound and a voice remote with Google Assistant built-in.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon | $299 @ Best Buy

TCL 75" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $599 now $549 @ Target

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support. This 75-inch model is just $549, which makes it a great budget pick for the Super Bowl.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $549 @ Best Buy

Samsung 75" Crystal 4K TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Target

Samsung's CU7000 series is a great option if you're looking for a good value from a top-tier TV brand. This 75-inch TV uses Samsung's PurColor tech to provide accurate and vibrant colors across the screen. It also offers HDR10 and HDR10+ support. Note that Amazon has it for $2 less.

Price check: $647 @ Amazon | $649 @ Best Buy