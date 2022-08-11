FAQs

What are Humble Bundle promo codes? Humble Bundle promo codes only apply to specific items sold on the site. So make sure to look for the "Do you have a promo code?" field during checkout. If you don't see a coupon option, your purchase isn't eligible for a promo code discount.

How do I create a Humble Bundle account? Creating a Humble Bundle account is free. An account lets you make purchases on the site and also gives you the opportunity to get 5% back in Wallet Credit (when you shop at the site). You can create an account via the Humble Bundle website (opens in new tab).

Does Humble Bundle offer refunds? Choice membership purchases are generally considered non-refundable, especially if any keys have been revealed. However, as long as you have not revealed any keys and are contacting support shortly after being billed for Choice or auto-payments, you can receive a refund.

What is Humble Choice? Humble Choice is a membership program that offers a curated mix of games and perks. Every month, members receive games to keep forever. In addition, 5% of every Humble Choice membership is donated to feature charities. Pricing is $11.99/month or $129 annually.

What are Humble Choice rewards? Humble Choice members can receive up to a 20% discount on the Humble Store based on how many consecutive months they've been members. Remain a member for 1 to 2 months and you'll get 10% off; 3 to 5 months receive 15% off; 6 to 11 months receive 17% off; and 12+ months receive 20% off.

Can I skip one month of Humble Choice membership? If you're not a fan of the games available on any given month, you can opt to skip that month's membership. However, take note that this will reset your growing discount as a Humble Choice member. So if you're been a member for 6 months and you skip a month, your Humble Choice rewards will fall back from 17% to just 10% off.

What happens if I cancel my Humble Choice membership? Humble Choice members who cancel their subscription will still keep all the premium games they received. However, you'll lose Humble Games Collection and Vault access within the Humble app for Windows PC. Likewise, your Humble Store discount will reset to 10%.

Can I gift a Humble Choice membership? Humble Choice memberships are easy to gift. You can gift a monthly plan ($11.99) or an annual plan ($129). You can choose your gift option via the Humble Bundle website (opens in new tab).

Humble Bundle hints and tips

In addition to Humble Bundle promo codes — these tips will help you save at Humble Bundle.

How to use Humble Bundle promo codes

Humble Bundle promo codes can be used to lower the price of subscriptions or games. For instance, if you purchase a Humble Choice (annual membership), you'll see a "Do you have a promo code?" section in your cart below the price. Click on the field below it to enter your Humble Bundle coupon and press "Apply" to activate it. Alternatively, you may receive a Humble Bundle promo code via e-mail. You can always log onto your account, navigate to the account drop-down menu in the upper right corner, and select the option that says "coupons" to see your available Humble Bundle promo codes.