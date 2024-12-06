PlayStation VR 2 could finally get this long-awaited feature — here’s what we know

Sony has stealthily dropped one of the most-requested features for the PlayStation VR 2 at the Siggraph 2024 Asia computer graphics and interactive tech expo in Tokyo.

The PlayStation VR is a great piece of kit; but compared to devices like Meta's Quest headsets or the HTC Vive, one big feature was missing. Sony's headset is still constrained by controllers, which makes it feel like a TV you stick on your head rather than an immersive virtual experience. However, it seems that feature is on the way according to the Siggraph 2024 Sony booth. In a video posted to X by user kure we can see someone playing a VR game using only their hands.

SONYブースPS VR 2のハンドトラッキング指から泡出し手をグーパーで水がでるカメラの前にある限り外れない #SIGGRAPHAsia2024 pic.twitter.com/KeNQryHy6QDecember 4, 2024

According to a following report from UploadVR.com, a description on the Sony booth stated that hand tracking is available with the latest SDK of PlayStation 5. If accurate that would mean that game developers could integrate the feature into their games at this very moment, as well as update some of the best PSVR 2 games already in circulation. Not only that, it appears that the PSVR 2 offers low latency, smooth hand tracking at 60FPS.

(Image credit: Future)

What is interesting is there's yet to be an official announcement from Sony regarding the feature, there is a brief mention of the feature buried in an overview of Sony's demos and announcements at Siggraph 2024 which states, "You can experience intuitive operation in a game that uses a low-latency hand tracking function for PS VR2. This feature is available with the latest development kit of PlayStation®5."

The advantage of hand tracking in VR really can't be understated. The ability to use your hands, stretch them out and grab things without the need of a controller helps to build the experience. While it is true that you can't always remove controllers, some of the best VR games still need them for several features, having the option is always good. However, while the inclusion of the feature is certainly a boon for PlayStation, it remains to be seen if it can breathe life back into the struggling device.

As it stands all we can do is wait until Sony makes an official announcement regarding the addition. In the meantime, we have a list of some of the best VR headsets, most of which already have the feature.

More from Tom's Guide