Meta drops the Quest 2 price to $199, making VR more affordable for everyone

By Dave LeClair
VR just became far more affordable for everyone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Virtual reality became more affordable today, as Meta officially dropped the price of the Quest 2 headset to $199. Several retailers have recently discounted the headset to $199, so I can't say I'm surprised to see the price drop. Presumably, Meta is looking to blow out the Quest 2 headsets left on the market.

Not only is the headset itself seeing a price drop, but Meta is offering accessories for the headset at a lower price. Here's the rundown of the Quest 2 accessories and their cost:

You can actually get a Quest 2 and all of its accessories for less than the original 2020 Quest 2 headset price. For anyone who's been thinking about trying virtual reality, it's definitely worth getting Meta's previous generation headset while they're still in stock. There are more than 500 titles available on the headset, so there's plenty of fun to be had.

"At this lower price point, it's never been easier to get into VR. We're excited to bring the experience within reach for even more people," Meta said in its blog post.

What's the difference between the Quest 2 and Quest 3?

Image of writer Sam Hopes using Liteboxer VR for Meta Quest 2: Punching with left hand

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

Obviously, Meta is offering the Quest 2 at an affordable price because the company has the Quest 3 available. We have a full breakdown of the differences between the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 that'll help you decide if you want to spend the extra money on the newer headset.

The most significant difference to consider is the comfort level. The Quest 3 has an overall more comfortable design, which could be something to consider if you plan on engaging in long gaming sessions.

Another difference to consider is the power offered by the headsets. The Quest 3 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (Gen 2), which is faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 in the Quest 2. It also has an extra 2GB of RAM.

The Quest 3 screens are high-resolution. The newer model has 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, compared to 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye in the Quest 2.

Finally, the Quest 3 offers full-color video passthrough, which opens up many mixed-reality options that are unavailable on the Quest 2.

Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.