Are fake VPNs a thing of the past? Google Play will now verify safe VPN apps

Google is taking steps to combat fake VPNs as it has announced its Play Store will verify VPNs that prioritise privacy and safety.

Previously, you had to dig into the app's security details to find out whether it was reputable – but this can now be done in one quick glance thanks to the new "verified" badge.

We expect all the best VPNs to be verified in time but some, including NordVPN, have already been awarded the badge.

The verification process

Google said in a blog post on Tuesday 28 January 2025 that the badge is "designed to highlight apps that prioritize user privacy and safety, help users make more informed choices about the VPN apps they use, and build confidence in the apps they ultimately download."

The badge proves a VPN takes user safety seriously and it's not just a box-ticking exercise. To become verified, VPN apps are required to undertake a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2.

VPNs must also have at least 10,000 installs and 250 reviews, and have been published on the Google Play store for at least 90 days. In addition to this, the VPN must submit a Data Safety declaration, detailing how user data is collected, and opt-in to independent security reviews.

This is not an exclusive list of factors that contribute towards verification. However Google says "fulfilling these requirements significantly increases your chances of seeing your VPN app 'verified'."

The "verified" badge will be displayed next to the app's Google Play ratings and number of downloads, making it easy to look out for when comparing VPN apps.

(Image credit: Google / Future)

NordVPN, Hide.me, and Aloha Browser are some of the first VPNs to be awarded the badge. NordVPN told Google: “We’re excited that the new ‘Verified’ badge will help users easily identify VPNs that meet high standards for security and privacy. In a market where trust is key, this badge not only provides reassurance to customers, but also highlights the integrity of developers committed to delivering secure and reliable products.”

The issue of fake VPNs

This move from Google is a welcomed one, as there have been numerous examples of fake and malicious VPNs tricking users. Fake VPNs can infect your device with malware or be used in cyberattacks, and should be avoided at all costs. Fake free VPNs can be common, with people often looking for a cheap and quick way of protecting their data.

Many free VPNs are safe, but it is important to know what to look for. Despite not packing in as many features as their paid counterparts, the best free VPNs will still deliver the essential protections expected of VPNs.

Looking for a free VPN with a no-logs policy is crucial as you can be assured your personal information is protected and not passed on. Many free products have data, device, and server limits, but some are just as fast – if not faster – than paid VPNs, and feature in our fastest VPNs list.

PrivadoVPN Free is our top free choice. It can achieve speeds of up to 900 Mbps and its monthly 10 GB data limit is more than enough for everyday use and browsing. It offers 13 servers in 10 countries, which is rather generous for a free VPN and you have complete control over which server you connect to.

But whether you subscribe to a free or paid VPN service, picking a reputable and secure VPN is vital, and Google's new policy will go a long way in protecting Android VPN users from malicious VPNs.