I test gaming mice for a living — these are the five I would buy right now

As a staff writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide, and an avid gamer, I am spoilt for choice when it comes to testing and reviewing the best gaming mice around.

Whether it's one of the most popular esports mice in the world, an out-there honeycomb design or a hidden gem of a budget mouse, there is a lot to consider when it comes to finding the right mouse for you.

Out of all of the mice I have tested, which ones would I have bought myself, and what are the ones I keep coming back to? I asked myself this question and 5 mice instantly sprang to mind, each with their own strengths.

I have spent a lot of time with these, both testing them for review and for my own personal enjoyment, and would wholeheartedly recommend them to anyone struggling to choose their next gaming mouse.

Things to Consider

(Image credit: Future)

Before I get to the mice that I would buy, I have some criteria when it comes to testing and using mice. These are the main things I look for and value in a good gaming mouse:

Shape: This is an important factor for your grip, as well as the general comfort of the mouse. Also, you will likely have a preference when it comes to grip (Palm, Claw, Fingertip.) You need to value comfort, whether you are in for a marathon or a sprint.

This is an important factor for your grip, as well as the general comfort of the mouse. Also, you will likely have a preference when it comes to grip (Palm, Claw, Fingertip.) You need to value comfort, whether you are in for a marathon or a sprint. Size: Similarly to shape, mice are usually designed with different hand sizes in mind. I have medium sized hands, but sometimes I will come across a mouse that is too small — this can lead to an awkward grip and hand cramps.

Similarly to shape, mice are usually designed with different hand sizes in mind. I have medium sized hands, but sometimes I will come across a mouse that is too small — this can lead to an awkward grip and hand cramps. Durability: Even if you're a particularly emotive gamer, mice aren't really going to be thrown around or battered too much. Nevertheless, choosing a mouse with a good build and high quality materials will help prevent long term wear and tear, as well as helping to feel better in your hand from session to session.

Even if you're a particularly emotive gamer, mice aren't really going to be thrown around or battered too much. Nevertheless, choosing a mouse with a good build and high quality materials will help prevent long term wear and tear, as well as helping to feel better in your hand from session to session. Weight: Mice aimed at professional players are typically low weight to allow for fast movement. Anything below 4 ounces is going to be ideal for most games, although more competitively-minded gamers will want to opt for a mouse around 2 ounces.

Mice aimed at professional players are typically low weight to allow for fast movement. Anything below 4 ounces is going to be ideal for most games, although more competitively-minded gamers will want to opt for a mouse around 2 ounces. Sensor: The most complex part of a mouse is also the easiest factor when it comes to actually buying one — the sensor does not matter nearly as much as manufacturers want you to think. As long as it supports a polling rate of at least 1,000Hz, and the DPI that you want to play on (most people choose between 500-1200), you should be good to go.

The mice I would buy right now

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 — the most competitive

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 ($159) is our overall best gaming mouse for good reason. It's the ultimate esports mouse, used by the majority of Counter Strike 2 professionals. Give this mouse a spin in any of the biggest competitive games, and you'll start to understand why.

The simple but sleek design is lightweight and comfortable. Combined with the amazingly smooth mouse skates, the Superlight 2 will drift around your mousepad effortlessly, helping you rack up frags. The mouse supports a polling rate of up to 4,000Hz, ideal for high-level play where every little movement matters — although you can just as well play on 1,000Hz for an improved battery life.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2: was $159 now $149 @ Amazon Admittedly, this is one of the most expensive mice available on the market right now. However, for your money, you get one of the best gaming mice available. Feature-packed, sleek, and comfortable, there's a reason this can be spotted at esports events around the world. It helps that you can usually find it on sale for $10-30 cheaper than the retail price, a great deal for a mouse of this caliber.

With that being said, the quality of life features like the onboard dongle storage and long lasting battery mean this mouse isn't totally stripped back from conveniences in the name of raw performance — a reason why I can recommend this to anyone who is looking to up their game.

Cherry M68 — the king of the mid-range

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Not everyone has the money, or requirement, for the biggest and most professional gaming mouse out there. The Cherry M68 provides a powerful argument in humility — there's nothing particularly flashy about its design or features. And yet, it absolutely nails the basics unlike anything else I have used.

The comfortable shape and fantastic build quality means I had zero qualms with it staying in my palm for the lengthiest gaming sessions. The mouse buttons really sealed the deal with just how clicky and responsive they were, with some of the best thumb buttons available on a mouse that really outdid the Logitech G Pro Superlight 2 — as well as being a lesser weight (what's lighter than Superlight?!)

Cherry M68: was $99 now $92 @ Amazon One of the most straightforward mice you can get, the Cherry M68 is practically identical to the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 in performance in most cases, despite the 1,000Hz polling rate cap. For most people, though, this is more than enough to win rounds — and what else matters, really? If you avoid the 'Pro' 8K version, the regular M68 provides a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a competitive mouse under $100. It's even a little bit cheaper, right now.

You might be tempted by the M68 Pro, the 8,000Hz polling rate variant that retails for an additional $30. While I had some appreciation for the 4,000Hz polling rate available on this mouse, 8k is overkill for even the most hardcore professional players. Stick to the 1,000Hz M68, and you'll have one of the best mice for under $100.

Razer Deathadder V2 — wired perfection

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

I'm indulging myself a little with this pick.

Most people have moved on from wired mice, opting for the freedom of wireless options. Part of me still longs for a world where I don't have to care about my battery, or potential latency between the mouse and my computer — just a back-to-basics mouse that I can rely on.

The Razer Deathadder V2 is exactly that, with a wide case and subtle ergonomic design that really supports your hand. It's not the lightest mouse in the world— in fact, technically speaking, it has been surpassed by any other mouse on this list in terms of performance too. But, in terms of comfort and reliability, it has undeniably blown the competition away.

Razer Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon The original, wired-only V2 is actually hard to find nowadays — if you can find one, you can grab it for as low as $10. The Hyperspeed-enabled wireless variant is as close as you can get to the basic design, albeit with an amped up wireless transmitter. A bit of a Frankenstein's monster to my beloved V2, but still a fantastic mouse for less than $50.

I still find myself using my original Deathadder V2, even when faced with some of the newest and innovative gaming mice. It's the hallmark that I compare a gaming mouse to, and it remains one of my all time favorites. They're selling so cheap that you would be a fool to note give it a try, if you can find one. Otherwise, the newer versions that keep the same case design are great alternatives too.

Redragon M916 Pro — an affordable powerhouse

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Redragon are an underdog (underdragon?) to the rest of the big names on this list, but delivered a high-performing hit with the M916 Pro ($44).

For less than $50, this is a wireless mouse that has a case design and feeling in my hand scarily close to the Superlight 2 — and has the sensor performance to match with support for a 4,000Hz polling rate. A beefy companion app contains features like angle snapping and ripple control, which can give you an edge in competitive shooters.

Redragon M916 Pro: $44 @ Amazon An unexpecting smash-hit of a mouse, this is one of the cheapest means of getting a polling rate above 1,000Hz. Keep your eye out, as it has been spotted on sale for around the $30 mark— a mind-blowing deal. The 1k version can also be picked up for less, even as low as $20!

If you can sacrifice a little bit of quality in the build, with some fairly cheap plastic used in the case, this is a surprisingly competent and reliable mouse that I still find myself coming back to. For less than $50, the aspiring competitive player might find something to really love about the M916 Pro.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 — the jack of all trades

(Image credit: Future)

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 ($139) converted me to being a fan of the divisive honeycomb design. I know that the Aerox 5 won't be for everyone. Not least because this is very much a wildcard of a mouse, and one that doesn't particularly excel at just one thing. It's a little clunky in fast-paced FPS games compared to lighter mice, and people with smaller hands will struggle with the design.

SteelSeries Aerox 5: was $139 now $118 @ Amazon I might be weird for this, but the unique design of the Aerox 5 doesn't really faze me. In fact, the build here is fantastic — and you don't have to worry about damaging the internals thanks to water resistance. Beyond the design, the performance here is nothing to laugh at either. This is a workhorse mouse that will serve you well no matter what you throw at it The price can be a little steep, for a mouse not totally equipped for competitive play— the current $20 discount really sweetens the deal, though.

However, the variety of features combine to provide a mouse that I described in my review as ideal for multi-genre gamers. I felt like I could throw the Aerox 5 at anything, and in return I had a remarkably comfortable experience. The proportions of the mouse, along with the wonderfully tactile plastic, makes this a delight to hold in my palm. The buttons were exceptionally clicky, so whether I was playing the latest military sim like Squad or building my economy in Victoria 3, this mouse was rewarding and comfortable.

It's by no means my favorite mouse, but if you're not scared of the looks, give it a shot!