This epic Samsung 49-inch ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive $650 price cut for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived, and I've already found an epic discount on the gaming monitor of my dreams. If you've got the space for this 49-inch OLED gaming monitor, you're in for a treat.
Ready to go all-in on an ultrawide setup? The Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G9 is now $650 off at Amazon. That 41% discount brings it all the way down to below $1,000. For a curved OLED gaming monitor of this size, along with its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms respone rate, I'm amazed to see it this low.
The Odyssey G9 is one of the best gaming monitors around, so I would snag this to make some epic savings if you're up for an incredible ultrawide experience.
Now down to just $949, this Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor will take you far (and wide) for the money. Games will shine on its 49-inch dual QHD (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1800R curvature, with wicked-fast 0.03ms response rates. Plus, it boasts AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility. Oh, and did I mention its 49 inches? Yeah, that leaves plenty of room for productivity.
Ever since seeing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 in action, I've been craving an ultrawide monitor setup to make the most of the numerous browsers and apps I have open, and to truly immerse myself in the games I play. Despite being one of the best gaming monitors, it's always been quite pricey, but getting a sweet $650 discount makes a huge difference.
This 49-inch curved OLED display offers gorgeous picture quality thanks to its dual QHD (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED panel, along with an immersive field of view with its 1800R curvature. You're going to need a large desk to make this behemoth fit your setup, but if you do, it won't disappoint.
Gaming-wise, you're getting a 240Hz refresh rate and an incredibly low 0.03 response time, making it an excellent monitor for fast-paced multiplayer titles, action-packed first-person shooters and intense fighting games. Rest assured games will run silky smooth, and thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium support, don't expect any screen tearing or choppiness.
With its DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, it's not only fantastic for playing the latest PC games, but also for cinematic experiences when watching the latest shows. Plus, it comes with 11 display modes, with each dedicated to either playing games, watching movies or everyday productivity.
It's worth noting that there's another 49-inch Odyssey G9 going for $769, but the difference here is it's not OLED, and for the price drop, it's well worth keeping an eye on the OLED model.
Not used to an ultrawide? Our own Jason England recently ditched his usual dual monitor setup for an ultrawide OLED monitor, stating that it revolutionized productivity and gaming. If you're ready to shake up your setup, this Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 that's now just $949 is a fantastic shout.
Looking for more options? Good news, there's plenty more Amazon Big Spring Sale monitor deals up for offer.
