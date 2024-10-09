Google Maps just got a huge upgrade that will make parking easier for millions

In the ongoing Google Maps vs. Apple Maps debate, Google's navigation tool just picked up a feature that will bring it level with Apple's offering. Google is teaming up with SpotHero, the digital parking reservation company, to integrate the SpotHero service directly into Google Maps.

The new feature, spotted by Android Authority, will enable you to reserve parking in Google Maps and Google Search with a new "Book Online" button. Technically, integration with Google Maps isn't new as there was something of a soft launch in April, but the new functionality is available is available to everyone as of yesterday (October 8).

If this sounds familiar to Apple Map fans, that's because Apple's app added something similar with SpotHero back in early 2023.

To use the SpotHero service in Google Maps, just open up the app and search for parking near your future destination. If parking is available near the location, the "Book Online" button will appear.

Tapping the Book button sends you to the SpotHero website where you can reserve the parking spot. The process is handled within Google Maps, meaning that you don't need to go back and forth between the app and a web browser.

The SpotHero service does let you reserve parking spots ahead of time. You'll need to filter by date and time. SpotHero will also help with wheelchair accessibility.

SpotHero is a good fit with the the expansion over the summer of Google Maps, as the mapping app now helps you find EV charging — even difficult to find chargers. Once your event ends, you can also use Maps to remember where you parked.

According to SpotHero, the service is available in 300 cities across the United States and Canada. You'll have to check if your town or city is serviced by SpotHero, with smaller towns or cities potentially out of luck. SpotHero claims to serve more than 10 million people across North America while receiving a 35% cut from every reservation.