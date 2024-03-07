Wow! Amazon just slashed $250 off the ultimate 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max
The ultimate MacBook is on sale for a discounted price
The MacBook Air M3 has been announced. Yes, Apple’s M3 chip is powerful, but it’s already been outclassed. If you want a laptop with even more performance power than the MacBook Air M3, check out this MacBook deal at Amazon.
The MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max/48GB/1TB) is $3,749 at Amazon. This model is equipped with 48GB of unified memory, 1TB of storage and the beastly M3 Max chip. Right now it’s on sale for $250 off, its lowest price ever. It's easily one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.
MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,749 @ Amazon
The ultimate MacBook is on sale for $250 off. In our M3 Max MacBook Pro review, we said this laptop “delivers astounding performance.” This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on-the-go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it comes in the sleek Space Black color option.
Price check: $3,749 @ B&H Photo | $3,799 @ Best Buy
This machine is seriously powerful, as we discovered in our MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max review. It’s the ideal laptop for creative professionals and power users, and it can also handle gaming.
The M3 Max chip delivered blazing-fast performance, outperforming many other Windows laptops we’ve tested. Editing photos and video is a breeze on this laptop, and it also crushes most everyday workloads, even with multiple tabs and applications open at once. You’ll be able to use it for a long time on a charge, too — we got 17 hours and 11 minutes of battery life out of our unit in our tests.
The MacBook Pro’s gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display also makes it perfect for creative work and watching movies. We saw a peak brightness of 1,546 nits, and very accurate results for color. Plus, with four force-canceling woofers and two tweeters in its audio system, the MacBook Pro delivered excellent, rich sound quality.
MacBooks usually aren’t known for stellar gaming performance, but that doesn’t apply to the MacBook Pro M3 Max. Graphically demanding games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Lies of P looked incredible, with consistently high frame rates on display. You can get more for your money if you want a dedicated gaming laptop, but if you want a work laptop you can also play games on, you won’t be disappointed with this machine.
Make sure to grab this MacBook deal before it’s gone. If you’re looking for more options, check out our laptop deals coverage. Plus, don’t miss this mega Skechers sale at Amazon.
