Hurry! The MacBook Air M3 is $250 off for Prime Day and lowest price ever

Well this is a lovely day to be waking up if you're a fan of Apple's excellent MacBook hardware. Amazon Prime day has kicked off with one hell of a sale: the MacBook Air M3 just hit its lowest price over at the megaton online retailer courtesy of a "Prime Big Deal".

Right now, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is on sale for $849 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's ultra-portable laptop priced at. Historically, we'd never seen one of the best MacBooks the California company has ever made sell for less than $899. That means if you pick up this deal, you're saving a lovely $250, seeing as the list price for the MacBook Air M3 is normally $1,099.

MacBook Air 13" (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 13.6-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's new M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M3 review , my computing colleague Tony Polanco had the following to say in his verdict. “The MacBook Air 13-inch M3 shares most of the same features that made its predecessor so great — a vivid 13.6-inch display, a svelte modern design and four color options. That, along with the powerful M3 chip, which delivers strong performance for work, gaming and AI tasks, makes this notebook a winner.”

Outside of its stunning looks, the biggest selling point the M3 Air has is its battery life, which Tony hailed as “exceptional”. During our tests which involve constant web surfing with a laptop’s screen set to 150 nits of brightness, the MacBook Air M3 annihilated its competition. The Air went for 14 hours and 33 minutes before it needed a charge, whereas the likes of the Acer Swift Go 14 (9:50) and Dell XPS 14 (6:26) embarrassed themselves by comparison.

Predictably the M3 Air’s 13.6 screen is a stunner (2560 x 1664), and its vivid and punchy colors make it an ideal Netflix machine when you’re not getting daily work duties done on this remarkably skinny MacBook. It performed well in several of our display tests, covering 109% of the SRGB color gamut and delivering strong results in our Delta-E tests at 0.2 (lower is better).

The other huge selling point about this M3 Air? It’s the ultimate MacBook when it comes to portability. Weighing a mere 2.7 pounds and measuring in at 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches, it’s an ideal laptop for a daily commute.

We adored the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 when we scored it 4.5/5 and gave it our Tom’s Guide Editor’s Award. If you want a slim and sleek MacBook with a sensational screen and power M3 CPU performance, you need to check out this outstanding deal.