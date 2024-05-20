Microsoft Surface Event LIVE — All the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 news as it happens
Microsoft is unveiling new Surface hardware ahead of Build 2024
Microsoft Build is the company's annual conference that gives software engineers and enthusiasts a look at what Redmond's been working on across its various divisions. And while new Surface devices will be the company's hardware announcements, it's almost certain that AI will be the focus of Microsoft's keynote this year.
The event itself runs from May 21 to May 23, but several key announcements are set to happen today, May 20, at Microsoft's headquarters in Seattle. However, truth be told we've already got a very good idea of what to expect hardware-wise due to an earlier event Microsoft held for its enterprise customers. Namely, the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6.
The expected consumer versions of these devices will marry typical Surface design and build quality with Qualcomm's highly-touted Snapdragon X Elite chips. The processors will play a key role in powering the AI smarts we're sure to hear more about this week. Those smarts will come through Copilot in the form of extra capabilities and further integration with Microsoft products like Excel, Teams, Word and PowerPoint.
What to expect
Surface Pro 10: We've already seen the business-based version of Microsoft's flagship new Surface device, but we expect a couple of changes for the consumer model, this may include Intel Core “Meteor Lake” and Snapdragon X configurations, changes to the display and an improved 1,440p webcam — so your Teams calls are extra crispy.
Surface Laptop 6: Microsoft has also tipped the wink about the Surface Laptop 6. It'll be sold in two different sizes, just likes its predecessors: a 13.5-inch model and a 15-inch version. Design looks much the same as prior machines but we will get to confirm pricing and configurations for non-business folk today.
Windows 11: Microsoft Build is, of course, a software-focused event so much of the talk will be on new features coming to Windows 11. These will surely be focused around AI but the real money is on whether we'll get our first real tease about what's in store for Windows 12.
Surface Laptop 6
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 6 was technically unveiled during a company livestream held back on March 21, but like the Pro 10, we should hopefully get a consumer version confirmed today.
The first thing to point out and it looks an awful lot like its predecessors but with one noticeable difference: these will also be some of the first Surface computers to ship with a Copilot key on the keyboard. The Surface Laptop 6 comes with either a 13.5-inch or 15-inch touchscreen with 201 pixels per inch (PPI).
If rumors are to be believed, the non-business version of this machine will ship with the mid-tier Snapdragon X Elite chipset. Pricing will be the most interesting reveal regarding this machine. Costs for the base-level 13-inch enterprise edition started out at $1199 while the top-tier 15-inch model (with an Intel Core Ultra 7/64GB/1TB config) maxed out at $2999. Let's see how hard Microsoft's latest laptop will hit our wallets today.
Tomorrow's Build 2024 opening keynote
Microsoft is hosting an in-person event at Seattle today, but the actual Build opening keynote isn't happening until tomorrow. This is the livestreamed showpiece, hosted by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that'll officially kick off the conference for 2024.
The keynote is slated to start at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST tomorrow and will run for approximately two hours. Nadella will be joined on stage by Kevin Scott, Microsoft's CTO and EVP of AI and Rajesh Jha, the company's VP, Experiences and Devices.
As for what to expect, Microsoft promises we will "learn how this era of AI will unlock new opportunities, transform how developers work and drive business productivity across industries."
Starter for 10
Before we get swamped in AI, Windows and Copilot, lets just take a step back into hardware territory and look specifically at the Surface Pro 10. While Microsoft arguably invented the hybrid 2-in-1 category with its Surface Pro devices, the lineup has failed to excite tech nerds of late. Or, as my colleague Alex puts it: “[Surface] has been boring, moribund and in dire need of a serious redesign for years.” Yikes.
So we’ve already seen the Surface Pro 10 for Business and it’s not exactly inspiring a whole load of confidence. It’s got an identical design to its predecessors with measurements running 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches and weight tipping in at 1.94 pounds. Port-wise, there are two Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, a Surface Connect port and a Surface Keyboard port.
The design changes we’re hearing about include a brighter display with a new anti-reflective coating and a lower resolution model that drops the screen to 2160 x 1440 from 2880 x 1920 — which could mean a lower price.
Finally, it’s been rumored the new Type Cover will get a Copilot shortcut key that matches the one found on the Surface Laptop 6 keyboard. Which will mean AI assistance is only a button press away.
Copilot taking over
If there’s one area of Windows that we can absolutely expect Microsoft to go big on, it’s Copilot. Given the entirety of Google’s I/O keynote was consumed by AI announcements regarding Gemini, Microsoft has a bit of a mountain to climb.
The really interesting thing will be how much Microsoft makes available to users for free and how much it locks behind the $20/month paywall of Copilot Pro. Given that OpenAI’s barnstorming new GPT-4o is rolling out now as a free update, I’d like to hope that Microsoft gives us a fair whack of new features up front and for free. Of most use would be deeper ties with much-used Microsoft products like Word, Excel and Outlook — but we’ll have to wait and see.
Boosting battery life
One key area where the Snapdragon chips are almost certain to win out over Intel’s Meteor Lake processors is in battery life. My colleague Tony Polanco wrote about this in-depth after attending the Snapdragon Summit and seeing firsthand a comparison with Intel’s 13th gen processors.
In Tony’s words, the Snapdragon X Elite performed 54% faster than the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H in the Geekbench 6 CPU benchmarking test. Furthermore, it consumed 65% less power in single-threaded performance and 60% less in multi-threaded performance. The test, performed on an Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop also showed a 53% faster performance for Qualcomm’s chip in multi-threaded performance than what Intel could muster.
Not only could Windows laptops start to see some real longevity with this, they could pose a real threat to Apple’s incredible MacBook Air. Which currently sits atop our best laptops guide.
ARM-ed and dangerous
You may have noticed a clutch of devices coming to market recently utilizing ARM processors rather than CPUs. This architecture is the realm of Qualcomm and it’s heavily tipped we’ll see new consumer-grade Surface Pro and Surface Laptops running with the Snapdragon X Series of chips.
It’s not just Microsoft, either. Over the course of Build, we’re also expecting to see Snapdragon laptops from the likes of Dell, Samsung and Lenovo. And Qualcomm’s aim with these devices is to make them run AI-based applications faster and better than ever before. With the Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon X Elite can run generative AI models with over 13 billion parameters on-device. There’s no wonder this is being called the start of a new generation for Windows devices...
Even though Build doesn't technically start until tomorrow, Microsoft is hosting a special press event in Seattle today, where it will likely unveil the consumer versions of its latest Surface hardware. These will set the stage for the flock of software announcements coming over the next few days. What will really be important is Microsoft's adoption of the Snapdragon X Elite chips that, it says, can go toe-to-toe with Apple's M3 MacBook Air.
Unfortunately, today's event is not being streamed, so there's no way to watch it live. However, Tom's Guide computing editor Alex Wawro is on the ground and will be feeding the latest news back to us as it happens. It's scheduled to start at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Stay tuned to this blog as we'll keep it updated with all the latest news coming out of Seattle as it happens.