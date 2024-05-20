Microsoft Surface Event LIVE — All the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 news as it happens

Microsoft Build is the company's annual conference that gives software engineers and enthusiasts a look at what Redmond's been working on across its various divisions. And while new Surface devices will be the company's hardware announcements, it's almost certain that AI will be the focus of Microsoft's keynote this year.

The event itself runs from May 21 to May 23, but several key announcements are set to happen today, May 20, at Microsoft's headquarters in Seattle. However, truth be told we've already got a very good idea of what to expect hardware-wise due to an earlier event Microsoft held for its enterprise customers. Namely, the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6.

The expected consumer versions of these devices will marry typical Surface design and build quality with Qualcomm's highly-touted Snapdragon X Elite chips. The processors will play a key role in powering the AI smarts we're sure to hear more about this week. Those smarts will come through Copilot in the form of extra capabilities and further integration with Microsoft products like Excel, Teams, Word and PowerPoint.

What to expect

Surface Pro 10: We've already seen the business-based version of Microsoft's flagship new Surface device, but we expect a couple of changes for the consumer model, this may include Intel Core “Meteor Lake” and Snapdragon X configurations, changes to the display and an improved 1,440p webcam — so your Teams calls are extra crispy.



Surface Laptop 6: Microsoft has also tipped the wink about the Surface Laptop 6. It'll be sold in two different sizes, just likes its predecessors: a 13.5-inch model and a 15-inch version. Design looks much the same as prior machines but we will get to confirm pricing and configurations for non-business folk today.

Windows 11: Microsoft Build is, of course, a software-focused event so much of the talk will be on new features coming to Windows 11. These will surely be focused around AI but the real money is on whether we'll get our first real tease about what's in store for Windows 12.