The greatest gaming laptop I’ve ever tested is now $250 off at Best Buy

Over the past couple of months, I’ve been gradually losing my mind over the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024). This machine is so good, my computing colleague Tony Polanco hailed it as the “Macbook Pro of laptops”. That’s quite the compliment and a sentiment I can easily get behind. The latest G14 really is that good, and now it just got a price cut in the build up to Prime Day .

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4070 GPU is on sale for $1,749 at Best Buy . Usually Asus’ high-end gaming laptop retails for $1,999 meaning you’ll save $250 if you go for this deal. And go for it you should.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,999 now $1,749 at Best Buy .

In our review, we heaped praise and an Editor’s Choice award on the latest G14, saying it “delivers the goods thanks to its thin design, powerful performance, gorgeous OLED display and excellent writing experience”. Currently we rank it as the very best gaming laptop you can buy today, and this particular RTX 4070 model, with an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM is going to absolutely slay your favorite PC games.

Asus kindly sent me the new ROG Zephyrus G14 to test, and I was glued to it the moment I set it up. Not only do I think it’s the cleanest, most attractive gaming laptop I’ve ever encountered, its screen floored me.

This is the first Zephyrus G14 to be treated to an OLED display, and as much as I adored the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) and its mini-LED panel, this new 14-inch 2.8k (2880 x 1800) screen is a major upgrade. To my eyes the panel on the G14 is every bit as eye popping as my new iPad Pro and its Tandem OLED screen.

Capable of hitting a respectable peak brightness of 391 nits, covering 114.4% of the SRGB gamut and measuring in at just 0.3 (lower is better) in our more demanding 0.3 Delta-E tests the G14 is vibrant, punchy, produces accurate colors, and proves itself a brilliant laptop to stream movies and shows on thanks to the infinite black levels of OLED.

As much as I love that eye-catching RGB strip on the rear of the Zephyrus G14’s exceptionally clean chassis, it’s what under the hood that really counts. And here, the G14 delivers in spades.

The combination of its Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and 32GB of DDR5 RAM delivered strong performance during our gaming tests in Tony’s Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review . At native resolution, we got 56 fps in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, 55 fps in Dirt 5, 55 fps once again in Far Cry 6, and an average of 40 fps in Grand Theft Auto V.

The new king of gaming laptops

I barely played my Steam Deck OLED during the few weeks I was in possession of the ROG Zephyrus G14. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's worth bearing in mind the G14 supports Nvidia Optimus G-sync, and once enabled, this feature synchronizes your display’s refresh rate to match the frame rate output of the GPU, meaning all of the games above will feel smooth to play.

Those testing results also don’t take into account super sampling methods like Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and AMD FSR 3.1. This AI-enhanced upscaling tech renders your games at a lower resolution, then upscales them. The huge upside? You get a big boost in frame rate numbers with minimal cost to image quality.

During my anecdotal testing, I managed to play Resident Evil 4, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Red Dead Redemption 2 at around 80-80 fps at native resolution, using DLSS “Balanced” mode.

I hold the Asus Zephyrus G14 in such high regard, I barely touched one of the best gaming PCs when I had it in my apartment. It’s simply the best, most impressive gaming laptop I’ve tested. This is a beautiful beast of a portable PC you should absolutely consider picking up at this discounted price if you’re a dedicated gamer.